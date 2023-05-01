Captain Mitch Megginson aiming to turn Cove Rangers’ survival hopes into reality

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Captain Mitch Megginson aiming to turn Cove Rangers’ survival hopes into reality

The Aberdeen side moved up to ninth in the table following a 0-0 draw with Championship leaders Dundee on Friday night.

By Sophie Goodwin
Cove Rangers captain Mitch Megginson.
Cove Rangers captain Mitch Megginson. Image: SNS.

Cove Rangers captain Mitch Megginson believes his side can complete their objective of preserving their Championship status.

The Balmoral Stadium outfit picked up a vital point by drawing 0-0 with leaders Dundee on Friday night to move off the foot of the Championship.

Having beaten Arbroath in their previous game, Megginson is delighted Cove have managed to grind out results at a vital time with the relegation battle going down to the wire.

Ninth-placed Cove can still finish eighth if Arbroath lose to Hamilton Accies on Friday and Paul Hartley’s men beat Greenock Morton at Balmoral Stadium.

Megginson knows it would be a massive achievement if Cove were able to pull off a great escape on the final day following a difficult campaign.

He said: “It would be huge if we stayed up. I can’t really put it into words how important it would be for us as a team and as a club.

“It’s not been an easy task this season, especially with how fast we’ve progressed to come into the Championship – it’s been a completely different ball game.

“But staying up would be massive. It’s been a testing season that has brought its own challenges and changes.

“It’s not been as plain sailing as we would’ve liked it to be, but that’s football.

“We’ve given ourselves hope to stay up after the last two games.”

A ‘huge’ point at Dens – Megginson

Prior to the win over Arbroath, Cove Rangers had not won in the Championship since February 4, but having picked up four points from six in their last two games, Mitch Megginson believes there is a renewed feeling of hope.

The Cove skipper said: “We’ve said even when we were getting beat by teams quite comfortably that we had to stay as positive as we could.

“If we had chucked it at that point, we wouldn’t be going into the last game with a chance of staying up.

“There’s a real belief now and the boys are buzzing after two good results in a row.

“It’s what you need – confidence comes at vital times. You have to build it yourself and that’s what we’ve done.”

Cove Rangers' Mitch Megginson and Dundee's Josh Mulligan in action at Dens Park.
Cove Rangers’ Mitch Megginson battles with Dundee’s Josh Mulligan at Dens Park. Image: SNS.

At Dens Park on Friday night, Cove frustrated Dundee by any means necessary with those on the pitch and in the stands riled by the Aberdeen side’s tactics.

Megginson said: “It was top against bottom so we were always going to be up against it, but we had a game plan and executed it excellently. It’s a huge point.

“The game plan went to a tee – that was what we practised all week. We knew it wasn’t going to be pretty to watch or even to be involved in, it was a hard shift.

“We wanted to frustrate them as much as possible. We knew it would be a big crowd and we didn’t want to give them anything to feed off of.

“The work rate and attitude was fantastic from the boys, it’s all we could ask for.

“We’ve got to bring that and the quality to every game and we’ve probably not done that enough this season.

“We just need to make sure we bring the fight we’ve shown over the last two games into the last one, so we can try salvage our season.”

