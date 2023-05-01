Captain Mitch Megginson aiming to turn Cove Rangers’ survival hopes into reality

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cove Rangers captain Mitch Megginson believes his side can complete their objective of preserving their Championship status.

The Balmoral Stadium outfit picked up a vital point by drawing 0-0 with leaders Dundee on Friday night to move off the foot of the Championship.

Having beaten Arbroath in their previous game, Megginson is delighted Cove have managed to grind out results at a vital time with the relegation battle going down to the wire.

Ninth-placed Cove can still finish eighth if Arbroath lose to Hamilton Accies on Friday and Paul Hartley’s men beat Greenock Morton at Balmoral Stadium.

Megginson knows it would be a massive achievement if Cove were able to pull off a great escape on the final day following a difficult campaign.

He said: “It would be huge if we stayed up. I can’t really put it into words how important it would be for us as a team and as a club.

“It’s not been an easy task this season, especially with how fast we’ve progressed to come into the Championship – it’s been a completely different ball game.

“But staying up would be massive. It’s been a testing season that has brought its own challenges and changes.

“It’s not been as plain sailing as we would’ve liked it to be, but that’s football.

“We’ve given ourselves hope to stay up after the last two games.”

A ‘huge’ point at Dens – Megginson

Prior to the win over Arbroath, Cove Rangers had not won in the Championship since February 4, but having picked up four points from six in their last two games, Mitch Megginson believes there is a renewed feeling of hope.

The Cove skipper said: “We’ve said even when we were getting beat by teams quite comfortably that we had to stay as positive as we could.

“If we had chucked it at that point, we wouldn’t be going into the last game with a chance of staying up.

“There’s a real belief now and the boys are buzzing after two good results in a row.

“It’s what you need – confidence comes at vital times. You have to build it yourself and that’s what we’ve done.”

At Dens Park on Friday night, Cove frustrated Dundee by any means necessary with those on the pitch and in the stands riled by the Aberdeen side’s tactics.

Megginson said: “It was top against bottom so we were always going to be up against it, but we had a game plan and executed it excellently. It’s a huge point.

“The game plan went to a tee – that was what we practised all week. We knew it wasn’t going to be pretty to watch or even to be involved in, it was a hard shift.

“We wanted to frustrate them as much as possible. We knew it would be a big crowd and we didn’t want to give them anything to feed off of.

“The work rate and attitude was fantastic from the boys, it’s all we could ask for.

“We’ve got to bring that and the quality to every game and we’ve probably not done that enough this season.

“We just need to make sure we bring the fight we’ve shown over the last two games into the last one, so we can try salvage our season.”