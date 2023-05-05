Cove Rangers midfielder Connor Scully pleased Championship relegation fate is in their own hands on final night

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Connor Scully has got his wish of putting Cove Rangers’ Championship survival hopes in their own hands. Now he intends on grasping the opportunity.

Cove’s point at Dundee in last week’s goalless draw has taken them off the bottom of the division going into Friday’s final league game of the season.

Anything can happen at this point and, by the time tonight’s game against Morton at Balmoral Stadium has concluded, Cove will be safe, in the play-offs or relegated.

The only thing for certain is victory for Paul Hartley’s side guarantees they will not be relegated tonight.

Scully is happy to take his chances.

He said: “There are three possible outcomes, but we are in control of one of them, which is what we wanted – and all we’re focused on is getting the three points.

“It’s easier said than done, though. Morton are a good side and are going for the play-offs, but we can take confidence from our last two results.

“We’re going into this game in much better shape than we were a few weeks ago.

“I’m looking forward to it.”

Tough season can still have a happy ending

It has been a frustrating campaign for Cove, who have spent 2023 fighting to stay in the Championship.

But midfielder Scully hopes a challenging season can still have a happy ending for his side.

He said: “It’s been a tough season overall.

“We’ve not had the form we wanted to this season, but at the same time we’ve given ourselves a chance to stay up after a bad run a few weeks ago.

“We want to be higher up the table than we are now and probably every club near the bottom feels that way.

“But we still have a chance to put things right and that’s what we’re focused on.

“We’ve picked up a few points in the last two games and we’ve got a chance which is what we wanted.

“As a group it’s what we wanted to do. The gaffer set out to have something to play for on the last day and we’ve done that.”

Thrilling finale in store on final day of the Championship

The second tier of Scottish football has been a rollercoaster for almost all the clubs involved.

All five matches tonight have something at stake and, for Cove, events at Gayfield between eighth-placed Arbroath and bottom club Hamilton Accies will be of particular interest.

Cove must at the very least match Hamilton’s result to avoid a fatal drop into the automatic relegation spot.

With the title and play-offs also still to be determined, it’s all to play for, but Scully is confident he and his team-mates can keep their focus on their own game.

He said: “It’s all to play for on Friday, not just for us but for most of the clubs.

“There’s something at stake for nine of the 10 clubs, which makes the league exciting for a neutral.

“The Championship is a really good league, anyone can beat anyone as you’ve seen over the course of the season, and nothing is being decided until the final day which is good.

“The main thing for us is to focus on our own game. It’s easy to get caught up in what’s happening elsewhere, but the gaffer will have us focused on our game.

“It will be difficult, but we’re fully committed to Friday and hopefully getting the three points.”