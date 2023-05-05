Cove Rangers relegated from Championship after 2-1 defeat to Greenock Morton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers relegated from Championship after 2-1 defeat to Greenock Morton

The Balmoral Stadium side's debut Championship season finishes in disappointment as they finish bottom with 31 points.

By Sophie Goodwin
Cove Rangers have been relegated from the Championship. Image: SNS.
Cove Rangers have been relegated from the Championship. Image: SNS.

Cove Rangers were relegated from the Championship after one season following a 2-1 defeat to Greenock Morton.

Ahead of the high-stakes encounter, there were doubts whether the match would go ahead with fog playing havoc at Balmoral, but referee Craig Napier gave the green light after getting permission for yellow footballs to be used, rather than white.

Cove found themselves 1-0 down after just two minutes, through Jack Baird’s header from a Morton corner, before Declan Glass’ stunning strike levelled the scoring before the break.

The home side were on top for most of the second half, after Morton were reduced to 10 men, but a number of missed chances came back to haunt Cove as they went 2-1 down in the 73rd minute through a Robbie Muirhead strike.

The defeat relegates Cove who finished at the foot of the table with 31 points – the same as Hamilton Accies, who picked up a point at Arbroath on the final day and boast a superior goal difference.

Morton make fast start in the fog

Paul Hartley made two changes from last weekend’s stalemate with Dundee, as Glass and Leighton McIntosh came in for Jason Naismith and Jackson Longridge.

It was the worst possible start for Cove as the visitors went 1-0 up in the second minute when Baird rose highest in the box after Calvin Miller swung in a corner.

Morton had the ball in the back of the net again in the eighth minute after Robbie Muirhead finished from close-range after being played through by Alistair Crawford, but it was disallowed for offside, although it was near impossible to see the flag.

The foggy conditions at Balmoral Stadium. Image: SNS.

Dougie Imrie’s side had a glorious chance to double their advantage when Cameron Blues found himself in acres of space in the box, but he blasted it over.

It was becoming increasingly difficult to see what was going on at the far side of the pitch at Balmoral, with Hartley and his staff vocalising their frustration to the officials.

After Glass saw his tame shot saved by Brian Schwake, at the other end, Scott Fox pulled off a fantastic stop to push Liam Grimshaw’s strike over the bar.

There was an early substitution for Cove as Ciaran Dunne entered the fray for the injured McIntosh with only 19 minutes on the clock.

Glass had another go for Cove, this time a long-range effort from outside the box, but his strike was straight at Schwake, who collected the ball comfortably.

As the first half came to a close, Cove were growing into the game and reaped their reward right on the stroke of half-time as Glass unleashed a rocket from 35 yards out to pull the home side level.

Conditions get worse at Balmoral

At the interval, there was more confusion as it it became unclear whether the second half would get under way after a near six-minute delay in both teams coming back onto the pitch, but play continued.

Three minutes after the restart, Morton were down to 10 men as Blues was shown a second yellow card following a tackle on Scott Ross.

Cove started the second half well and created a decent chance to go 2-1 up but Dunne hit his effort into the side-netting from only a couple yards out.

Skipper Mitch Megginson almost picked out Connor Scully in the box with a brilliant pass but goalkeeper Schwake was alert and smothered the ball before the midfielder could get there.

Scully went so close to putting his side ahead after he was played through on goal, but his close-range shot was saved by Schwake.

Morton’s Robbie Muirhead battles with Cove’s Mark Reynolds. Image: SNS.

Minutes after coming on Weston was next to go close for the home side as he burst into the box, but took the ball too wide, and saw his shot saved by Schwake at the far post.

Cove were keeping the play deep in Morton’s half and Glass almost got his second of the evening, as he hit another curling effort from outside the box but Schwake kept his side in it again with another good stop.

Another chance came and went, with Hartley left with his head in his hands, after Megginson’s header went just over the bar from Scott Ross’ cross.

Those missed chances proved even more costly as Morton took the lead against the run of play in the 73rd minute, as Muirhead beat Fox from distance.

There was a reaction from Cove after going behind, but Muirhead’s strike was enough to seal Hartley’s men’s fate as they will play League One football next season.

Player ratings

COVE RANGERS (4-4-2): Fox 5, Logan 5 (Bangala 83), Ross 6, Reynolds 5, Neill 5, Longstaff 5, Vigurs 5, Scully 6, Glass 6, Megginson 6, McIntosh 5 (Dunne 19) (Weston 65)

Subs not used: Gourlay

GREENOCK MORTON (4-2-3-1): Schwake 5, Grimshaw 6, Baird 7, O’Connor 6, Miller 6, R Crawford 6, Gillespie 5 (Pignatiello 46), Quitongo 6 (King 63) , Blues 4, A Crawford 5 (McGrattan 63), Muirhead 7

Subs not used: Green, Ambrose, Garrity

Referee – Craig Napier 6

Attendance – 1,769

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Keith Findlay. New Food Warehouse supermarket opening in Aberdeen Picture shows; Berryden retail park in Aberdeen. Aberdeen. Supplied by CBRE Date; Unknown
New supermarket and owner for Aberdeen’s Berryden retail park
2
Cex has been told staff will have to hold on to stock for the statutory 48 hours. It's a law designed to help police track down stolen goods. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson.
Police block Aberdeen secondhand shop from selling stock more quickly over stolen goods fears
3
The skull was found in the garden of a block of flats on Heathryfold Place. Image: Chris Cromar/DC Thomson.
Teenager charged after young children find skull in Aberdeen garden
4
Katarzyna Kulaszewska leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Woman ordered to pay £150 compensation to baby after dog attack
5
The Learney Arms could be forced to close due to a noise row with a neighbour.
Only pub in Torphins facing ‘imminent closure’ as noise complaints from neighbour lead to…
4
6
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Danielle Downie appeared at Banff Sheriff Court.. Banff. Supplied by Facebook/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Drink-driver ‘thought she was fine’ to get behind wheel after daytime drinking session
7
Jinson Paul with a Masal Dosas. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Scottish Curry Awards: All the north and north-east winners
8
Police officers with beards could soon become a thing of the past. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Police officers take legal action over proposed ‘no beards’ policy
9
An Openreach engineer at work. Image: Openreach.
Openreach: Next locations for full-fibre broadband in north and north-east
2
10
Shelves full of stock in Nisbets
Aberdeen city centre shop owned by millionaire businessman to close

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]