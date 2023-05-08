How Bookseller of Inverness author S.G. MacLean walked her home town to get her story straight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How Bookseller of Inverness author S.G. MacLean walked her home town to get her story straight

Bookseller of Inverness creator backs new city festival.

By John Ross
SG Maclean says walking and cycling helps her writing
SG Maclean says walking and cycling helps her writing

As well as the health benefits of walking and cycling, writer S.G. MacLean finds they are also valuable research tools.

Plots have been developed, characters honed and new perspectives given to settings when she takes off with her ‘research assistant’ George the dog.

“I’ve often found that plot problems resolve themselves for me while I’m out walking the dog.

“The main character of my 17th century, London-based series, The Seeker, came to me one dreich winter’s day on a walk in Conon Woods.

“I’d gone out after a phone call with my editor, and in my mind’s eye the character more or less emerged from the bushes ahead of me, fully-formed.”

Support for new walking and cycling  festival

S.G (Shona) MacLean, whose books include the Bookseller of Inverness, has backed the inaugural Inverness Festival of Walking and Wheeling this month.

She says she finds walking and cycling are the best ways to see the city.

One of the reasons she started writing The Bookseller of Inverness was because she wanted to write something close to home.

The historical thriller, set in the 18th century in the aftermath of the battle of Culloden, was a departure from her previous Alexander Seaton and Damian Seeker series.

“With family, friends, or often alone with the dog, I walked around Dunlichity, Loch Duntelchaig and Foyers.

SG Maclean and her ‘research assistant’ George. Image Ewen Weatherspoon

“And on the other side of Loch Ness above Drumnadrochit at Craigmony, and further into Glenurquhart around Corrimony.

“I set scenes in all those places, needed to try to get the lay of the land that my characters were going to be traversing, and the best way to do it was on foot.

“I also walked closer to home around Loch Ussie, Brahan and Fairburn, again thinking about routes in the book.

“In the city, I walked with my friend the writer Jennifer Morag Henderson around Tomnahurich and Craig Phadrig, as well as the sites around the town centre.

“Seeing the town and the firth from those different perspectives helped me form a better picture of how things might have looked in the 18th century.”

Useful perspectives for writing

Taking to her bike, she cycled from Culloden to Cawdor and back by way of Kilravock.

“Again, I wanted to get an understanding of the lay of the land, especially with reference to the Jacobite army’s disastrous night march to Nairn the night before the battle of Culloden.

“I also went by bike to Clava Cairns, then by way of Daviot to Moy.

“I also cycled from my home in Conon over the Corrie at Muir of Ord and into the Aird which again gave me useful perspective on the relationship between Mackenzie and Fraser territories.”

She adds: “For almost every one of my 11 books, I’ve walked to places it’s set in to get to understand it.

“Being able to do so much cycling and walking close to home for The Bookseller of Inverness massively enriched the experience of writing it.”

Shona on her bike around Inverness

Shona says while she admires the lycra-clad keen cyclists she is more of an “ambler”.

“I enjoy getting out and about on my own, clearing my head, taking the sights and the views.

“I always feel more energised, and happier, after a cycle than I was before I left the house.

“Although my ‘commute’ is up the stairs to my study, I like the chance to nip on my bike to go into Dingwall on errands, or to see my sisters in neighbouring villages.

“I like to think if I lived in Inverness I would hardly use my car at all.”

