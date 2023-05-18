Cove Rangers to move to full-time model next season in bid to get back to the Championship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers to move to full-time model next season in bid to get back to the Championship

The Balmoral Stadium side believe the time is right to make the move to a full-time operation.

By Danny Law
Balmoral Stadium - home of Cove Rangers. Image: SNS.
Balmoral Stadium - home of Cove Rangers. Image: SNS.

Cove Rangers chairman Keith Moorhouse believes the time is right for the club to move to a full-time model.

The Balmoral Stadium club confirmed on Thursday that they are moving to a full-time operation for the 2023-24 season.

Paul Hartley’s side are preparing for life in League One after finishing bottom of the Championship.

The club have said that the first season will be “one of transition” as a number of players who are still on part-time contracts may not be in a position to immediately switch to full-time football.

A club statement read: “In what is an historic move for Cove Rangers FC, the club can  announce that it will be moving to a full-time basis for the 2023-24 season.

“It became clear in the last campaign that being part-time in the Championship made the step-up even more demanding, and given our aim of returning to the second tier, the board of directors feel this is the right way ahead for the club.

“There was significant investment in the squad last season, which in the end failed to pay dividends, and the board believes full-time football can be funded in a more sensible and structured way, which will make the move both more affordable and practical.”

Cove Rangers chairman Keith Moorhouse.

Cove chairman Keith Moorhouse said: “Moving the club to a full-time basis has always been part of our original five-year plan, and I am proud that we are at a stage where we can now make that happen.

“The forthcoming season will be a transitional period, and we are preparing to operate within a hybrid structure.

“We believe that making this change now will allow the club to be in a better position to compete, and be successful in the longer term.”

Cove manager Paul Hartley is relishing the move to a full-time model. Image: SNS.

Cove boss Hartley is looking forward to working with his players on a daily basis, rather than just two nights a week, in most cases after the players have already put in a full working day.

He said: “Going full-time is a game-changer for Cove Rangers. When you think of where we have come from in recent years, it’s massive. We are making history for the football club here.

“It will make attracting players so much easier; we lost out on a few last season because we were part-time, so that should no longer be an issue for us.

“From my point of view, it will give us more hours with the squad, we can spend time setting things up, preparing for games, and doing analysis; it will no longer be a case of rushing that through on Tuesday or Thursday nights. We can do double sessions, the players will have more scope for rest and recovery, and it will enhance their fitness levels.

“I am delighted the club has decided to go down this route, and it’s another hugely exciting chapter in our history.”

Earlier this week, Cove announced that 13 players had left the club.

Cieran Dunne, Kyle Gourlay, Robbie Leitch, Leighton McIntosh, Scott Ross, Gime Toure and Miko Virtanen are all out of contract and will move on, with Ross already having signed for Peterhead.

Loanees David Bangala, Declan Glass, Jackson Longridge, Michael O’Halloran, Brody Paterson and Tony Weston have returned to their parent clubs.

New deals have been offered to out of contract pair Balint Demus and Luis Longstaff with Scott Fox, Fraser Fyvie, Shay Logan, Mitch Megginson, Jason Naismith, Morgyn Neill, Mark Reynolds, Connor Scully, Iain Vigurs and Blair Yule still under contract.

Cove were promoted from the Highland League in 2019 and were crowned League Two champions the following year.

They won the League One title in 2022 but are returning to the third tier after finishing bottom of the Championship on goal difference following a 2-1 defeat by Greenock Morton on the final day of the season earlier this month.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]