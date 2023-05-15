Cove Rangers chairman Keith Moorhouse looks to learn from relegation as 13 players leave Balmoral Stadium

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cove Rangers chairman Keith Moorhouse looks to learn from relegation as 13 players leave Balmoral Stadium

The Balmoral Stadium side were relegated from the Championship on the last day of the season and will look to rebuild their squad over the summer.

By Callum Law
Cove Rangers chairman Keith Moorhouse is keen to bounce back from relegation
Cove Rangers chairman Keith Moorhouse is keen to bounce back from relegation

Cove Rangers chairman Keith Moorhouse has pledged they will learn from their Championship relegation.

The Aberdeen outfit tumbled out the second tier earlier this month after a 2-1 defeat to Morton at the Balmoral Stadium on the last day of the season.

Cove were promoted to the SPFL in 2019 and jumped from League Two to the Championship in the space of three years.

However, this term they found things tougher. Manager Paul Hartley – who led their rise up the leagues after taking charge in 2019 – left last summer for Hartlepool United.

Jim McIntyre was the replacement, but he was dismissed in January after a 6-1 loss to Inverness Caledonian Thistle, and despite Hartley’s return, Cove slipped to the bottom of the division.

Players on way out

As they look towards next term Cove have also announced that 13 players have left the club.

Cieran Dunne, Kyle Gourlay, Robbie Leitch, Leighton McIntosh, Scott Ross, Gime Toure and Miko Virtanen are all out of contract and will move on, with Ross already having signed for Peterhead.

Loanees David Bangala, Declan Glass, Jackson Longridge, Michael O’Halloran, Brody Paterson and Tony Weston have returned to their parent clubs.

New deals have been offered to out of contract pair Balint Demus and Luis Longstaff with Scott Fox, Fraser Fyvie, Shay Logan, Mitch Megginson, Jason Naismith, Morgyn Neill, Mark Reynolds, Connor Scully, Iain Vigurs and Blair Yule still under contract.

Reflecting on the campaign Moorhouse released a statement on Cove’s website, which read: “There were many contributing factors as to why the season went so wrong, some more obvious than others.

“It is important that during this period of reflection, we take our time to ensure that we learn the lessons from what happened over the course of the campaign.

“Clearly, the change of manager last summer and everything that came with it, meant we started the season well behind where we had planned to be.

“After a tough first half of the campaign, for a number of reasons, it was decided to make a managerial change, early in the new year.

Several factors led to relegation

“After investing heavily in the squad during the January window, the second half of the season proved even tougher than the first, with a number of our key performers being recalled by their parent clubs, and season-ending injuries taking their toll on several of our other important players.

“As the campaign progressed, it became clearer that being a part-time club playing against full-time opposition on a weekly basis was proving to be a bigger challenge than we had initially anticipated.

“Looking back, there were several factors that culminated in us being relegated.

“We will learn from them, just like we learned from the disappointments we experienced in previous seasons, namely the pyramid play-offs and the Championship play-offs.

“As we now look ahead to next season and beyond we should remind ourselves that, despite this setback, we have still come a long way in a short period of time.

“Many teams never reach the Championship and we are still within our five-year plan.

“It is important that we regroup and go again, with a strategy that will see a stronger Cove Rangers both on and off the park.

“We are currently working on a number of options that will take the club forward on both fronts.”

