Paul McGowan delighted to reunite with Paul Hartley at Cove Rangers

Hartley first signed McGowan while at Dundee in 2014, before bringing the midfielder to Balmoral Stadium for the 2023-34 campaign.

By Sophie Goodwin
Paul McGowan in action for Cove Rangers at Balmoral Stadium.
Paul McGowan in action for Cove Rangers. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Paul McGowan says working with manager Paul Hartley again was a big factor in his move to Cove Rangers.

The former Dundee midfielder was brought to Dens Park in 2014 during Hartley’s tenure following his release from St Mirren, and has now signed a one-year deal with the Aberdeen-based club.

McGowan, 35, spent the second half of last season on loan from Dundee at League One champions Dunfermline Athletic.

He was released by Dundee at the end of the 2022-23 season after nine years, and played against Cove for the Pars as a trialist in a pre-season friendly at Balmoral Stadium in June.

And after making his first Cove appearance – a 5-0 Viaplay Cup defeat to Livingston on Tuesday – McGowan explained why he was keen to make a move to the north-east.

McGowan said: “I worked with Paul at Dundee and I know what he’s about. I enjoy working with him.

Paul McGowan and Paul Hartley during their time at Dundee. Image: SNS.

“I’m 35 and at this stage of my career I want to be really enjoying my football, so he’s given me the chance to come up here and given me a platform to go and play.

“It’s something new, something for me to embrace and I’ll give my all for the club. Paul knows what I’m about and hopefully I won’t let him down.

“Since I’ve come in I’ve been really pleased with what I’ve seen and I’m excited to really get going now.”

McGowan backs Cove’s new recruits

Manager Hartley previously spoke about his desire to add experience to his squad, and McGowan is happy to take on the responsibility of helping guide Cove’s contingent of young, new recruits.

He added: “They’re good players and just need to believe in themselves. They need to go and show what they can do here and learn.

“You never know who is watching these games, and no disrespect to Cove, these players will be striving for the highest level.

“I’ve been lucky enough to have been there, but they have a platform here at Cove to go play, showcase what they can do, and improve.”

Following Tuesday’s 5-0 defeat to Livingston, Cove return to Viaplay Cup action for their final group match against Hamilton Accies at New Douglas Park on Saturday.

Paul McGowan in action for Cove against Livingston. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Hartley’s side can still progress out of Group C in the League Cup, with Cove currently sitting in third with six points, with Accies on eight points in first.

The three best runners-up, with Livi currently in second in Group C with seven points, progress to the knock-out rounds alongside the eight group winners.

Ahead of the trip to Accies, McGowan said: “It’s going to be a difficult game for us. Hamilton have made some good signings and have recruited well.

“We’ve got good players, too, so we just need to believe in ourselves and go out and win the game.

“Even though the scoreline against Livingston was disappointing, there were aspects of the game that were pleasing and looking back we can take the positives from that.”

