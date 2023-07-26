Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley rues defensive errors after 5-0 Viaplay Cup loss to Livingston

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley rues defensive errors after 5-0 Viaplay Cup loss to Livingston

The defeat is Cove's first of the season, and leaves Hartley's side sitting third with six points in Group C ahead of their final group clash at Hamilton Accies on Saturday.

By Sophie Goodwin
Livingston's Ayo Obileye, number six, scores a header against Cove.
Livingston's Ayo Obileye, number six, scores a header against Cove Rangers. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley was left to rue defensive errors after his side’s 5-0 Viaplay Cup defeat to Livingston.

At Balmoral Stadium, a trio of headers from Tom Parkes, Ayo Obileye and Bruce Anderson had the Premiership outfit 3-0 up, before substitute Stephen Kelly netted a late brace to make it 5-0.

It had been a fairly even first half, before Livingston’s opener in the 44th minute, but Hartley admits Cove’s defensive frailties became more pronounced as the game went on.

He said: “I thought we were OK in the first half, there wasn’t a lot between the two teams, but then a set-piece just before half-time gives them the advantage.

Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley pictured during a match at Balmoral Stadium.
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

“But even in the second half we came out and had a really good chance, but then we just gave away too many set-plays. There were too many crosses coming into the box which we don’t defend well and they had some good finishes.

“We’ve got to do better defensively as a unit. If you don’t pick up people in the box and give away free headers then you get punished for it.”

Despite the defeat, Hartley looked to the positives, saying: “There’s lots of work still to be done. We’re not the finished article.

“There were pleasing things, even though the scoreline looks really poor. We just didn’t help ourselves with the defending.”

New signing Paul McGowan in action for Cove against Livingston. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Cove could still progress to the knock-out rounds of the cup, with only two points separating them and upcoming opponents Accies, who top the group with eight points, while Livingston sit in second in the pool with seven.

The eight group winners and three best runners-up progress to the second round, with three second-placed teams having hit the seven-point mark so far.

Hartley said: “Hamilton is going to be a big game. We’ve still got an opportunity to get through the group stages depending on the other results.

“We’ve got to go there and try to win the game and get into the next round of the cup.”

