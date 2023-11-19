Rumarn Burrell nets hat-trick as Cove Rangers come from behind to defeat Stirling Albion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Rumarn Burrell nets hat-trick as Cove Rangers come from behind to defeat Stirling Albion

Paul Hartley's side made it six wins in a row with a superb comeback against the binos at Balmoral Stadium.

By Reporter
Rumarn Burrell continued his fine goalscoring form for Cove Rangers. Image: Jasperimage.
Rumarn Burrell continued his fine goalscoring form for Cove Rangers. Image: Jasperimage.

Rumarn Burrell was the Cove Rangers hat-trick hero as Paul Hartley’s men came from a goal down to record their sixth win in succession against a stubborn Stirling Albion side, managed by former Aberdeen captain Darren Young.

After an even start to the game, it was the prolific Dale Carrick who put the visitors in front just after the 20 minute mark when he latched on to Paul McLean’s pass to place the ball beyond Nick Suman.

Two minutes before the interval, it was all square when Burrell shot home, following a Connor Scully free kick, for his third goal in as many games.

Burrell struck again ten minutes into the second half, heading home a Jacob Jones cross before completing his hat-trick with a 72nd minute tap-in after Mitch Megginson had danced through Albion’s rearguard and squared to the Englishman.

Hartley admits he wasn’t impressed with his side before the break.

He said: “I thought we were off it in the first half, we didn’t pass the ball the way that we can.

“We went man for man with them in the middle of the park and we couldn’t get our passing game going.

“We lost a loose goal but the goal before half time was really important, it’s a great finish.

“When you’re not at your best, it’s about finding a way of winning and managing the game and we certainly did that but we had other opportunities and we scored some great goals.

“We’re on a good run but we’ve got to keep it going.

“You can see the spirit and the confidence building game by game.

“It’s been a good week for us in terms of the last three games. I’m really pleased with the players so we’ve just got to keep it going and keep working hard.”

Hartley was pleased with the performance of his treble scoring striker.

He added: “He’s a good player, he’s got great ability and he proved it with the goals and his contribution and work rate off the ball.

“He’s playing well just now and he’s just got to keep it going. I still think there’s more to come from him.”

With 12 goals in nineteen appearances, Burrell is enjoying his football right now.

He said: “I’m on a good run and the team’s on a good run so hopefully we can keep it going.

“That was my first hat-trick in the professional game and I’ve now just about matched my total for last season at Falkirk.

“We’re very tight at the back and obviously I want to do my job up front.”

Cove face Stirling again this weekend, this time on the road in the Scottish Cup, and Hartley insists Saturday’s result will have no bearing on that one.

He said: “It’s a totally different game. It’s on a grass pitch, it’ll be a little bit tighter, it’s a cup game and we want to try and get through to the next round.”

Injury and illness respectively saw Fraser Fyvie and Mark Reynolds miss the weekend match but both hope to be available for this Saturday.

More from Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers defender Mark Reynolds.
Mark Reynolds insists there is more to come from in-form Cove Rangers
Rumarn Burrell continued his fine goalscoring form for Cove Rangers. Image: Jasperimage.
Cove Rangers boss hails players' resolve after hard-fought win over Montrose
Rumarn Burrell continued his fine goalscoring form for Cove Rangers. Image: Jasperimage.
Cove Rangers dig deep to record fifth straight win with victory over Montrose
Cove Rangers defender Josh Kerr receives treatment after injuring his ankle in a match at Balmoral Stadium.
Cove Rangers defender Josh Kerr raring to make comeback from broken ankle
Rumarn Burrell continued his fine goalscoring form for Cove Rangers. Image: Jasperimage.
Fraser Fyvie delighted after Cove Rangers stretch unbeaten run to seven games with 1-0…
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley.
Paul Hartley always believed Cove Rangers would find form in League One
Rumarn Burrell continued his fine goalscoring form for Cove Rangers. Image: Jasperimage.
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley wants to keep the momentum going after three wins…
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley keeping the focus on his own team
Rumarn Burrell continued his fine goalscoring form for Cove Rangers. Image: Jasperimage.
Michael Doyle aiming to make most of his fresh start at Cove Rangers
Cove Rangers forward Rumarn Burrell.
Cove Rangers secure first back-to-back League One victories with 1-0 win over Queen of…