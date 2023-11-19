Rumarn Burrell nets hat-trick as Cove Rangers come from behind to defeat Stirling Albion

Rumarn Burrell was the Cove Rangers hat-trick hero as Paul Hartley’s men came from a goal down to record their sixth win in succession against a stubborn Stirling Albion side, managed by former Aberdeen captain Darren Young.

After an even start to the game, it was the prolific Dale Carrick who put the visitors in front just after the 20 minute mark when he latched on to Paul McLean’s pass to place the ball beyond Nick Suman.

Two minutes before the interval, it was all square when Burrell shot home, following a Connor Scully free kick, for his third goal in as many games.

Burrell struck again ten minutes into the second half, heading home a Jacob Jones cross before completing his hat-trick with a 72nd minute tap-in after Mitch Megginson had danced through Albion’s rearguard and squared to the Englishman.

Hartley admits he wasn’t impressed with his side before the break.

He said: “I thought we were off it in the first half, we didn’t pass the ball the way that we can.

“We went man for man with them in the middle of the park and we couldn’t get our passing game going.

“We lost a loose goal but the goal before half time was really important, it’s a great finish.

“When you’re not at your best, it’s about finding a way of winning and managing the game and we certainly did that but we had other opportunities and we scored some great goals.

“We’re on a good run but we’ve got to keep it going.

“You can see the spirit and the confidence building game by game.

“It’s been a good week for us in terms of the last three games. I’m really pleased with the players so we’ve just got to keep it going and keep working hard.”

Hartley was pleased with the performance of his treble scoring striker.

He added: “He’s a good player, he’s got great ability and he proved it with the goals and his contribution and work rate off the ball.

“He’s playing well just now and he’s just got to keep it going. I still think there’s more to come from him.”

The Rumarn Burrell show through the lens of the GoPro 🎩🪄#CRFC pic.twitter.com/gE8dfpwnDa — Cove Rangers FC (@CoveRangersFC) November 19, 2023

With 12 goals in nineteen appearances, Burrell is enjoying his football right now.

He said: “I’m on a good run and the team’s on a good run so hopefully we can keep it going.

“That was my first hat-trick in the professional game and I’ve now just about matched my total for last season at Falkirk.

“We’re very tight at the back and obviously I want to do my job up front.”

Cove face Stirling again this weekend, this time on the road in the Scottish Cup, and Hartley insists Saturday’s result will have no bearing on that one.

He said: “It’s a totally different game. It’s on a grass pitch, it’ll be a little bit tighter, it’s a cup game and we want to try and get through to the next round.”

Some wholesome content to start your Sunday morning 🥰#CRFC pic.twitter.com/M51K9CI79X — Cove Rangers FC (@CoveRangersFC) November 19, 2023

Injury and illness respectively saw Fraser Fyvie and Mark Reynolds miss the weekend match but both hope to be available for this Saturday.