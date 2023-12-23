Injury blow for Cove Rangers goalkeeper Balint Demus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Injury blow for Cove Rangers goalkeeper Balint Demus

Goalkeeper set to miss next six to eight weeks after suffering injury at Annan Athletic earlier this month

By Paul Third
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley during a match at Balmoral Stadium.
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Cove Rangers goalkeeper Balint Demus is facing a spell on the sidelines after fracturing a bone in his hand.

Demus came back into the side for the 3-1 win at Annan Athletic two weeks ago and put in an impressive display.

But his performance has come at a cost after picking up an injury which will keep him out until February.

Cove boss Paul Hartley said: “Balint will be missing for a number of weeks.

“He fractured his hand at Annan but the good news is he doesn’t need an op. He took a kick on his hand and it will keep him out for six to eight weeks.

“We’re fortunate we’ve got two good goalkeepers but the important bit is that Balint lets the injury heal and is back in the squad.”

Cove’s Balint Demus has suffered a hand fracture. Image: Dave Cowe

Cove aiming to bounce back from Alloa defeat

Cove return to League One duty today looking to get back to winning ways after their 11-match unbeaten run was ended by Alloa Athletic at Balmoral Stadium last weekend.

Hartley was shocked by the poor display by his in-form side and expects a reaction when Edinburgh City make the trip north today.

He said: “We were really poor. I didn’t see it coming but sometimes it happens and you have to take it as a kick up the backside.

“You can’t get complacent and we weren’t at our best. We scored a really good goal but apart from that we were poor.

“We should have seen the game out and taken a point. There were 30 seconds left and we didn’t defend well.

“But we have an opportunity to get back to winning ways and we’ve got a good run of games coming up.

“It’s how you respond to a defeat that matters. We’ve been really good for the past couple of months and our last poor performance was against Alloa.

“I don’t know if it is something to do with Alloa or what but we didn’t have just one or two players off it; the majority of the team was off it.

“We’re looking for a response and I’m sure we’ll get it.”

Hartley’s sympathy with stricken Edinburgh City

Cove manager Paul Hartley. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Cove will be strong favourites against a beleaguered Edinburgh City outfit which has been crippled by financial woes.

Edinburgh failed to pay their players last month leading to several first team members, led by captain Danny Handling, quitting the club.

The crisis has deepened to the point the club announced on Wednesday it had withdrawn its Lowland League Development and SWF Championship teams from their respective leagues.

Hartley has sympathy with City boss Michael McIndoe and his players but knows his club has a job to do come 3pm today.

The Cove manager said: “I feel sorry for the players. It’s a horrible situation for everyone there and a difficult time for the football club as a whole.

“You don’t want to see that financial situation at any club but we’ve got be professional.

“Once the whistle blows you have to be on it. If you’re not then you are beat like we were last week.

“We will be totally professional. We always pay the opposition the utmost respect

“It’s been hard to do our homework but we know they have players who can hurt you.

“We can’t expect to turn up and win.

“What I’ve seen from the videos is a team which has always been in the games and it will be a hard game this weekend.

“They’ve got a lot of energy, young players and they are playing with a bit of freedom.

“Some of them will be playing for a move.”

Josh Kerr is suspended for Cove while Fraser Fyvie and Luke Strachan are injured.

