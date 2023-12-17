Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley bemoans ‘awful’ display as 11-game unbeaten run ends with 2-1 home defeat against Alloa Athletic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley bemoans ‘awful’ display as 11-game unbeaten run ends with 2-1 home defeat against Alloa Athletic

Wasps come from behind to inflict defeat on Paul Hartley's side.

By Reporter
Alloa's Quinn Coulson celebrating after scoring to make it 1-1. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Alloa's Quinn Coulson celebrating after scoring to make it 1-1. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Cove Rangers’ 11-game unbeaten run came to a dramatic end when Alloa Athletic took all three points at Balmoral Stadium with Scott Taggart’s winner coming with the last kick of the match.

The result leaves Cove still in third spot in League One but 12 points behind leaders Falkirk.

It was a disappointing end to a game that had seen the Balmoral side take the lead in the 18th minute when Mouhamed Niang played the ball forward to Blair Yule, who in turn fed Rumarn Burrell whose clever effort from the right beat goalkeeper PJ Morrison for his 16th goal of the campaign.

Both teams had efforts in the first with Paul McGowan and Mitch Megginson going close for Cove awhile Huris Roberts’ shot on the turn for Alloa was not far away at all.

Rumarn Burrell was on target for Cove Rangers once again.  Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Early in the second period, Mark Reynolds saw his effort palmed away by Morrison following a Connor Scully free kick but after 62 minutes, the visitors equalised when Quinn Coulson’s shot gave Nick Suman no chance after good work by Kevin Cawley.

That changed the whole mood of the game in favour of Alloa.

Taggart had a shot blocked and substitute Steven Buchanan’s excellent low cross from the right just required a team-mate to connect before, in stoppage time, Connor Sammon’s drive across the face of the goal was met at the far post by skipper Taggart for the winner.

Cove’s Paul McGowan cuts a frustrated figure. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Cove manager Paul Hartley found it hard to take any positives from the 90 minutes.

He said: “I didn’t think we played well, I thought we were really poor.

“We got a really good goal but that was probably our only one bit of quality.

“I thought they were the better team.

“I thought they deserved to beat us but even at 1-1 we’d have taken the point to keep the momentum going.

“We were so loose with the second goal, we didn’t defend properly, we switched off and then we don’t clear our lines and the full back scores because people were not doing their jobs properly.

“I thought we were awful.

“There were a lot of warning signs beforehand and we didn’t play well.

“I can’t dress it up any other way, we were miles off it with our play – the quality and our aggression wasn’t there.”

Cove manager Paul Hartley. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

With Edinburgh City visiting on league duty on Saturday, the Cove boss knows a big improvement is required.

He said: “We’ve got to be better, we’ve got to perform better and do our jobs better and we didn’t do that.

“As I said, we scored a good goal but that was about it, it’s a disappointing day for us.

“Rumarn Burrell is scoring the goals but we need other people to contribute as well.

“Maybe some think they can turn up and win easy but we weren’t up for it from the off, our aggression wasn’t that good and we lost too many first and second balls.”

 

