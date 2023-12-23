Jacqueline Wake Young: Will food and coffee drive-thrus deliver for Huntly?

Sorry Huntly, I completely misunderstood the term “doughnut town” because I thought it sounded delicious.

In my defence, it was used this week at a council meeting in reference to a McDonald’s and a Starbucks, so you can see where I might go wrong.

A £5 million plan to create two fast food and coffee drive-thrus in the Aberdeenshire town has now been approved despite the proposal not being everyone’s cup of tea.

When the application went before members of the Marr Area Committee on Tuesday, Councillor Jeff Goodhall knocked the froth off everyone’s cappuccino with warnings about the economic impact on the town centre.

“I really don’t want to see Huntly becoming yet another doughnut town where everything is developed around the town centre,“ he said.

McDonald’s and Starbucks ‘not competing’

But chairman Robbie Withey put the happy back into the Happy Meals with a more optimistic outlook, saying: “I don’t see a situation where McDonald’s or Starbucks are competing, it’s a completely different offering to what’s already there.”

The plan was unanimously approved but I’m wondering if Councillor Goodhall hadn’t put the image of hot sugary doughnuts into everyone’s heads, the vote might have gone a different way.

Had he reached for a different metaphor, say a “rubber tyre town”, that may have sounded a lot less appealing at 10am on a cold December morning as thoughts turned to what sweet treat to have for elevenses.

Michelle Mone and Doug Barrowman give interview

Words matter, as Michelle Mone and her husband Doug Barrowman are finding out to their embarrassment.

The Laura Kuenssberg interview with this pair of doughnuts was the stuff of parody gold and had spawned a dozen internet memes before they’d even had a chance to take off their microphones.

Surely they were prepared for the fallout of the BBC interview.

Note to self: If I ever find myself having to shout “It’s not my yacht!” on the telly, I’ll know I’ve got myself into quite the pickle.

Who on earth are they taking reputation management advice from anyway? Kanye West?

I haven’t seen such a disastrous attempt at a comeback since Dallas returned to our TV screens, the only difference being that the Ewings live on an actual ranch and don’t care if people think they’re cowboys.

Care home resident takes first flight at age 89

I bet they wish they could just fly off into the sunset, which is what 89-year-old Willie McIntosh did for the first time in his life.

The care home resident had always dreamed a visiting London and flying on a plane but had never done either.

Staff at Birch House Care Home in Peterculter arranged a once-in-a-lifetime trip for him that included afternoon tea at the Ritz, a trip to Windsor Castle, as well as visiting the Shard, Madame Tussaud’s and Tower Bridge.

Care home manager Patricia Hutchinson said: “Organising special experiences like this helps to create a sense of purpose and achievement for our residents that we know is so important for an enriched life.”

One of the care assistants who accompanied Mr McIntosh was Bunga Gurden, who was recently named Carer of The Year at the National Care Awards.

Kindness of care professionals

This shining example of kindness and dedication is a reminder of what those in the caring professions give to the job day-in-day-out, and why they must be valued and respected.

And this is also why when the likes of Mone and Barrowman try to gain our sympathy by making themselves look like heroes who “just wanted to help” during an acute public health crisis, it rings hollow.

Moray woman knits hats for passing strangers

In other acts of kindness, keen knitter Tracy Chalmers from Keith has been leaving hats around for strangers to find and keep.

She has left her knitted hats in different places across Aberdeenshire and Moray and said she just loves to knit and is simply hoping to “give people some joy over the Christmas period”.

Well Tracy, I’m all set for hats, having quite a few of my own already, but you can consider it mission accomplished on the spreading joy front.

Your story has reminded me that these kind, simple and delightful gestures are what the festive season should really be all about. That and the Gingerbread Lattes from Starbucks.

Happy Christmas everyone!