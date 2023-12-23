Jacqueline Wake Young: Will food and coffee drive-thrus deliver for Huntly?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jacqueline Wake Young: Will food and coffee drive-thrus deliver for Huntly?

McDonald’s and Starbucks drive-thrus get the go-head in Huntly despite concerns that they could have an adverse impact on the Aberdeenshire town’s centre.

By Jacqueline Wake Young
A visualisation of the proposed Starbucks drive-thru alongside the EV charging points. Image: Liberty One.
A visualisation of the proposed Starbucks drive-thru alongside the EV charging points. Image: Liberty One.

Sorry Huntly, I completely misunderstood the term “doughnut town” because I thought it sounded delicious.

In my defence, it was used this week at a council meeting in reference to a McDonald’s and a Starbucks, so you can see where I might go wrong.

A £5 million plan to create two fast food and coffee drive-thrus in the Aberdeenshire town has now been approved despite the proposal not being everyone’s cup of tea.

When the application went before members of the Marr Area Committee on Tuesday, Councillor Jeff Goodhall knocked the froth off everyone’s cappuccino with warnings about the economic impact on the town centre.

“I really don’t want to see Huntly becoming yet another doughnut town where everything is developed around the town centre,“ he said.

McDonald’s and Starbucks ‘not competing’

But chairman Robbie Withey put the happy back into the Happy Meals with a more optimistic outlook, saying: “I don’t see a situation where McDonald’s or Starbucks are competing, it’s a completely different offering to what’s already there.”

The red area shows the site of the new drive-thrus to be built on the outskirts of Huntly. Image: Liberty One.

The plan was unanimously approved but I’m wondering if Councillor Goodhall hadn’t put the image of hot sugary doughnuts into everyone’s heads, the vote might have gone a different way.

Had he reached for a different metaphor, say a “rubber tyre town”, that may have sounded a lot less appealing at 10am on a cold December morning as thoughts turned to what sweet treat to have for elevenses.

Michelle Mone and Doug Barrowman give interview

Words matter, as Michelle Mone and her husband Doug Barrowman are finding out to their embarrassment.

The Laura Kuenssberg interview with this pair of doughnuts was the stuff of parody gold and had spawned a dozen internet memes before they’d even had a chance to take off their microphones.

Surely they were prepared for the fallout of the BBC interview.

Note to self: If I ever find myself having to shout “It’s not my yacht!” on the telly, I’ll know I’ve got myself into quite the pickle.

Who on earth are they taking reputation management advice from anyway? Kanye West?

I haven’t seen such a disastrous attempt at a comeback since Dallas returned to our TV screens, the only difference being that the Ewings live on an actual ranch and don’t care if people think they’re cowboys.

Care home resident takes first flight at age 89

I bet they wish they could just fly off into the sunset, which is what 89-year-old Willie McIntosh did for the first time in his life.

The care home resident had always dreamed a visiting London and flying on a plane but had never done either.

Staff at Birch House Care Home in Peterculter arranged a once-in-a-lifetime trip for him that included afternoon tea at the Ritz, a trip to Windsor Castle, as well as visiting the Shard, Madame Tussaud’s and Tower Bridge.

Aberdeenshire care home resident Willie McIntosh posing atop the shard.
Willie McIntosh atop The Shard. Image: Sanctuary Care.

Care home manager Patricia Hutchinson said: “Organising special experiences like this helps to create a sense of purpose and achievement for our residents that we know is so important for an enriched life.”

One of the care assistants who accompanied Mr McIntosh was Bunga Gurden, who was recently named Carer of The Year at the National Care Awards.

Kindness of care professionals

This shining example of kindness and dedication is a reminder of what those in the caring professions give to the job day-in-day-out, and why they must be valued and respected.

And this is also why when the likes of Mone and Barrowman try to gain our sympathy by making themselves look like heroes who “just wanted to help” during an acute public health crisis, it rings hollow.

Willie McIntosh with Bunga Gurden, the captain and co-pilot of his flight to London. Image: Sanctuary Care.

Moray woman knits hats for passing strangers

In other acts of kindness, keen knitter Tracy Chalmers from Keith has been leaving hats around for strangers to find and keep.

She has left her knitted hats in different places across Aberdeenshire and Moray and said she just loves to knit and is simply hoping to “give people some joy over the Christmas period”.

Tracy and Graham Chalmers with their knitted hats.
Tracy Chalmers is leaving knitted hats in different places for people to find. Image: Tracy Chalmers.

Well Tracy, I’m all set for hats, having quite a few of my own already, but you can consider it mission accomplished on the spreading joy front.

Your story has reminded me that these kind, simple and delightful gestures are what the festive season should really be all about. That and the Gingerbread Lattes from Starbucks.

Happy Christmas everyone!

Tracy leaves hats across different places in Moray and Aberdeenshire.
Tracy leaves hats across different places in Moray and Aberdeenshire. Image: Tracy Chalmers.

