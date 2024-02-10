Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley wants players to enjoy ‘biggest test’ against Kilmarnock in Scottish Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley wants players to enjoy ‘biggest test’ against Kilmarnock in Scottish Cup

League One side Cove go to Killie with the incentive of reaching the quarter-finals of the cup competition for the first time.

By Sophie Goodwin
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Paul Hartley wants his Cove Rangers side to enjoy the challenge when they travel to Premiership Kilmarnock in the fifth round of the Scottish Cup.

League One side Cove go to Killie on Saturday with the incentive of reaching the quarter-finals of the cup competition for the first time.

The Cove boss is expecting a tough test against Derek McInnes’ side, who sit fourth in the top-flight, but wants his players to enjoy what he believes is their “biggest test” of the season so far.

Cove defeated Breedon Highland League side Brora Rangers in the fourth round and fellow League One outfit Stirling Albion in the third round to reach the last 16.

Hartley said: “We are going to have to navigate a very strong Kilmarnock team. We have to go there and be as positive as we can to get a result – that’s why you are in the cup.

“We know we will have to play exceptionally well. We will have to defend well and be disciplined, but we have to go there and enjoy it.

“It is one of the toughest ties, especially with it being away from home. Our performance levels will have to be really high.

“We will go there and hope Kilmarnock maybe have an off-day and we bring our top game.

Cove Rangers captain Mitch Megginson, right, celebrates after scoring to help beat Brora Rangers in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup. Image: Brian Smith.
Cove Rangers captain Mitch Megginson, right, celebrates after scoring to help beat Brora Rangers in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup. Image: Brian Smith.

“You might need a bit of luck to get through these sort of games, but you need quality as well and we know we’ll need to create chances. There is no point going there sitting back and just defending because then you create your own problems.

“It is a massive game for the club. I am trying to play it down a wee bit for the players and go into it as a normal game.

“But we want to the players to go down and there work hard and really enjoy it.

“Everybody is raring to go and I have seen a real bounce in training this week. Everyone wants to start the game, but, unfortunately, I can’t pick them all.

“They will all have to be ready and the boys who don’t start will have to be ready to come on and make an impact.”

Cove Rangers boss attuned to Kilmarnock’s attacking threat

Hartley, who watched Killie beat Livingston 1-0 while on league duty on Wednesday night, is well aware of the threat his side will come up against in the fifth-round clash.

He added: “Every game is tough, but this is going to be the biggest test of our season.

Kilmarnock are flying high in the Premiership.

“Derek has built a very strong squad, which he always does – he did it at Aberdeen for eight seasons and has gone to Kilmarnock and you can see the progress that they are making.

“You look at their forward players and I looked at their bench (against Livingston) and they carry a big threat.

“They have good options – they started with (Kyle) Vassell, (Marley) Watkins and Greg Stewart on Wednesday, but brought Kevin van Veen off the bench – and we have to be aware of all of those threats.

“I know Greg really well having signed him for Dundee.

Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley and Kilmarnock striker Greg Stewart during their time at Dundee. Image: SNS.
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley and Kilmarnock striker Greg Stewart during their time at Dundee. Image: SNS.

“He poses a different kind of threat with his quality, but they are all quality players and are different kind of strikers, so we know we will have to defend properly.”

Against Kilmarnock, Cove will be without new signings Matty Shiels and Ola Lawal, who are cup tied after featuring in the cup for their former clubs earlier in the campaign.

Hartley also provided an update on Fraser Fyvie, who has been out with a knee injury since November, with the experienced midfielder now back in light training and is expected to return to full training next week.

