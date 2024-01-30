Mitch Meggison fires Cove Rangers past Brora Rangers in Scottish Cup after extra-time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Mitch Meggison fires Cove Rangers past Brora Rangers in Scottish Cup after extra-time

Paul Hartley's League One side are off to Kilmarnock for a last-16 tie in the Scottish Cup as Brora give their all.

By Paul Chalk
Cove's Mitch Megginson celebrates his equaliser at Brora. Images: Jasperimage
Cove's Mitch Megginson celebrates his equaliser at Brora. Images: Jasperimage

League One side Cove Rangers were taken to extra-time in the Scottish Cup by Highland League hosts Brora Rangers before winning 3-1 to earn a last-16 tie at Kilmarnock.

A trip to Derek McInnes’ fourth-placed Premiership hosts Killie on February 10 now awaits Paul Hartley’s side.

Brora played Killie in the fifth round six years ago when they played well, despite a 4-0 Rugby Park defeat.

Watched on here by Killie number two Paul Sheerin, Tony Dingwall shot the Sutherland side ahead, but Mitch Megginson soon levelled sand it remained this way until Megginson and Connor Scully secured the extra-time win.

Hartley was thrilled that his side came out on top and have a great reward for their efforts.

He said: “It was a good hard-fought game. We played really well in the first half and we showed a good reaction to conceding the goal.

“We knew it was going to be a tough game, We anticipated it. Brora made it difficult, but we played some really good stuff, especially in the first half.

“Brora came into it in the second half but overall cup games are about winning.

“We are in the last 16 – the only team in our division to get into the fifth round of the Scottish Cup. Killie will be a hard game but it’s great for our club – for the people who travelled up tonight, the chairman and the players and staff.

“We showed good character with a lot of good quality. It was a good tie and we handled it well. Brora are the best passing team in the Highland League.

“We have a difficult trip to Kilmarnock but it’s one we’re looking forward to. Killie are a good team, but we will have them watched. It’s brilliant for us to still be in the Scottish Cup against a good team flying high in the Premiership.”

Brora have had a stop-start winter with postponements and this fourth-round tie was taking place at the third attempt due to waterlogging issues at Dudgeon Park.

However, just one league loss all season – coming away back in August against champions Brechin City – gave the Cattachs confidence, especially after a 4-1 win against Keith at Golspie at the weekend.

League One Cove, by their high standards, went into this tie on a bit of a dip. Their 2-0 home defeat against Queen of the South on Saturday made it five winless fixtures on the spin for Paul Hartley’s team.

Brora Rangers celebrate after Tony Dingwall opened the scoring. Images: Jasperimage

These two clubs were long-time rivals in the Highland League until Cove clinched the title and then promotion to the SPFL via the play-offs.

Their climb up the levels took them as high as the Championship last term, the division they are aiming to get back in the coming months following their relegation last May.

Brora have impressed in this year’s Scottish Cup, seeing off Pollok, Stenhousemuir and Berwick Rangers, while Cove defeated League One foes Stirling Albion 2-0 in November to reach this stage.

Brora made three changes from the weekend, with Michael Doyle, Paul McGowan and Josh Kerr restored to the starting 11. For Cove, Mark Nicolson came in for player/assistant manager Josh Meekings.

Cove, knowing how tricky this tie could be, began on the front foot, playing tidy football on a pitch looking – for the most part – in decent shape, despite the hammering it had taken.

However, Brora, whose stunning 2-1 win over Hearts in 2021 is one of this competition’s biggest upsets, got the lead through a fine move.

Dingwall was put through on goal by Jordan MacRae and he coolly slotted beyond Nick Suman. The chance of an upset was on.

Cove were not having that though and equalised on 22 minutes. Clever, skilful work took Rumarn Burrell into the box and his cut-back was tucked away by Megginson.

Brora’s Martin Maclean challenges Cove’s Mitch Megginson.

The Aberdeen side had the bit between their teeth and created a couple of close calls in and around the six-yard box.

Home keeper Logan Ross, on loan from Ross County, pulled off two key stops early in the second half, the first from Sena’s effort, the next from Josh Kerr’s 25-yard free-kick.

It sparked a response from Brora and Martin Maclean saw his deflected drive flash past for a corner.

Paul McGowan then Connor Scully spurned late chances to snatch it for Cove, but extra-time was needed against their energetic well-matched opponents.

Just before the extra period interval, Megginson pounced to bury Doyle’s ball into the area to spark delight in the away end and Cove saw the tie out from there.

In the very final seconds, Scully pounced to slam home from a Megginson assist to add to the scoreline.

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: SNS.
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: SNS.
Dumbarton's Matty Shiels celebrates after scoring against Rangers. Image: SNS.
Luke Strachan, right, in action for Brechin against Cove Rangers in 2020.
Mattie Pollock celebrates making it 1-0 Aberdeen against Hearts. Image: SNS.
Elgin City celebrate Ryan MacLeman's goal against Peterhead in a League Two match at Borough Briggs.
Dumbarton's Matty Shiels celebrates after scoring against Rangers. Image: SNS.
Dudgeon Park in Brora.
Bojan Miovski celebrates his opening goal for Aberdeen at Clyde. Image: SNS
Cove's Michael Doyle tackles Hamilton Accies' Jamie Barjonas. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
