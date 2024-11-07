Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley on SPFL plastic pitch ban – ‘Who is covering the cost?’

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley has urged the SPFL to show some common sense and consider the implications a ban of artificial pitches in the Scottish Premiership will have on clubs.

Top-flight clubs voted at the end of the season implement a ban on artificial pitches in the Premiership from the 2026-27 campaign.

Kilmarnock are the only team in the Premiership with an artificial pitch.

The Daily Mail reported representatives from seven clubs in the lower leagues – Cove, Airdrie, Falkirk, Hamilton, Livingston, Queen of the South and Raith Rovers – have held talks with SFA president Mike Mulraney about the issue this week.

Clubs are reportedly prepared to ask an independent arbitration tribunal to review the decision if their complaints are ignored.

Hartley believes forcing clubs who progress up the divisions and win promotion to the Premiership to rip up their pitches and install grass surfaces would have significant implications for any of the teams currently with an artificial pitch.

The Cove boss said: “Financially I don’t think you can ask teams to just go and rip up their pitches.

“Some teams have just put down a new pitch so who is covering the cost and how are we going to fund that?

“For the teams involved, especially ours, our pitch is used by more than the club, it’s for the community.

“It’s an income generator and I think people have got to realise that, so I think there has obviously got to be a bit of common sense about this.”

Financial impact would be significant for clubs

Hartley highlighted the valuable revenue streams which clubs would lose in the event of winning promotion to the Premiership.

He said: “The cost of putting down a grass pitch is just the first aspect.

“Where does, say, the likes of Accies, where do they go for training then?

“Clubs would then have to go and find somewhere else to train and the loss of income from renting out the pitch on top of that would be significant for a lot of clubs.

“When you add in the upkeep of a grass pitch I think there’s got to be a bit of common sense and a realisation of the impact this would have.”

Cove boss is League One manager of the month

Hartley was speaking as he collected the League One Glen’s manager of the month award for October.

The Cove boss guided his side to three straight wins last month thanks to three 2-0 victories against Alloa, Queen of the South and Montrose.

While delighted to receive the award Hartley was quick to praise the efforts of everyone at Balmoral Stadium.

He said: “It was a good month, but it’s been a real team effort. The way the players are working, the good attitude, we’re keeping clean sheets and scoring goals.

“It’s just been down to the hard work of everybody.

“That’s what it is, it’s nothing complicated, it’s been simple to be honest with you.

“It’s been hard work through the last six to seven weeks, or even to the start of the season.

“Maybe we weren’t winning the games, but we’re still playing well. It’s pleasing, I think it’s just the rewards for the work that we’re doing, but we need to continue that.”