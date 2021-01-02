Kane Hester determined not to let promotion opportunity pass Elgin City by

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Kane Hester feels Elgin City will not have a better opportunity to gain promotion to League One than this season.

The Black and Whites are enjoying a fine campaign and sit second in League Two, five points adrift of leaders Queen’s Park.

Striker Hester, who is City’s leading goalscorer with 11 goals, is among a number of players who recently signed a new deal until 2023, along with manager Gavin Price.

Hester says the firm belief Elgin can make the step up to Scotland’s third-tier for the first time in their history was behind his decision to commit his future to Borough Briggs.

Hester said: “I’m hoping we can get to League One – and hopefully we can do that this season.

“I don’t see why not, looking at the other teams in the league. Queen’s Park are top and have been quite strong, but I don’t see a problem with us getting a result against a team like that.

“I would back us against any other team in the league.

“I don’t see why we can’t get into League One this season, and next season go on to sustain our spot there.

“I don’t think we’ve got a better opportunity to do it than this season. Last season we never got the chance in the play-offs, but this year I think we are definitely in a better position.

“The team is playing well, we are sitting second in the league. The manager had a word with me, saying he wanted me to sign an extension.

“It was a no-brainer for me, I think it would have been silly not to.

“I’m enjoying my football and it’s one of those things that would be hanging over me if I didn’t sign it.

“To get it done early doors means everyone knows I’m happy at the club.

“The manager is keeping a good majority of the squad together, which is what you need as a club going forward.

“If we keep that base of players we are always going to be up there near the promotion spots.”

Hester netted his second hat-trick of the season to help Elgin run out 4-0 winners in last weekend’s Scottish Cup tie against Civil Service Strollers.

Having netted 19 goals last term, former Arbroath player Hester feels he has stepped up another level this year following the departure of Shane Sutherland to Caley Thistle.

The 25-year-old added: “I feel that’s just what’s expected of me at the minute. I need to keep the goals coming, it’s what I need to keep delivering for the team.

“It’s 11 goals by Christmas, which was ideal for me, so I’m on my way to my target of 20, which I set before every season.

“I’m more than hallway there, so hopefully I can reach that.

“I think this season there is a bit more responsibility with Shane Sutherland leaving.

“I probably played second fiddle to Shane last season, which I had no problem with as he was outstanding. I just chipped in with the goals.

“I feel this season there’s a bit more on it to get more goals, but there’s no way it’s just a case of me getting those goals. Some boys are putting those on a plate for me.

“A lot of boys are outstanding footballers, and in the last few weeks especially I can only say thank you to them.”

Elgin were set to make the trip to bottom side Brechin City today, however, the game has been postponed.