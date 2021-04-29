Something went wrong - please try again later.

Matthew Cooper reckons Elgin City fired a promotion play-off warning to rivals thanks to their super-swift 4-1 win at Stranraer in League Two on Tuesday.

Tonight, City will aim to shoot into the top four by seeing off visitors Stirling Albion, who hold a three-point lead over their hosts.

Elgin’s stunningly-rapid rout at Stranraer – for the second time at 4-1 this season – opened eyes across the division as they put a four-match winless run behind them.

Brian Cameron’s headed goal in the 10th minute at Stair Park made it 3-0 after quick-fire openers from Aidan Sopel and Kane Hester. It was 4-0 just nine minutes later as

Hester’s second of the night put the fear through their hosts, whose manager Stevie Farrell had just signed a two-year contract extension ahead of kick-off.

Full Time ⚽@StranraerFC 1-4 Elgin City The damage was done by City in the first 20 minutes as we pick up all 3 points at Stair Park. Next up is Stirling Albion at Borough Briggs on Thursday evening. 🖤🤍 pic.twitter.com/f4QhsfU8Mt — Elgin City F.C. (@ElginCityFC) April 27, 2021

He admitted: “It was a mad first 10 minutes. Even we were in disbelief after the third goal.

“One of the boys asked what minute it was and it was only nine when that went in. That was exactly what we needed after a few poor results, despite picking up a point against Queen’s Park.

“I had missed a couple of games through injury, so it was good to get back.

“With other top four sides playing over the weekend it was out with our hands, but I think maybe teams around us had written us off for the play-offs because of our recent form, but Tuesday was a huge statement to say we have not given up and we are right in amongst it.”

Results went against idle Elgin at the weekend as Stranraer and Stirling won against champions Queen’s Park and second-placed Edinburgh City respectively.

That left Elgin with it all to do, but Tuesday’s cracking win shoots them back to within two points of fourth-placed Stranraer and they’re only now three points behind Edinburgh and Stirling.

🏆⚽️ Another big night of League 1 & League 2 action last night. Here's a look at the league tables… 🔝 @PartickThistle

🏆 @queensparkfc #SPFL pic.twitter.com/8rMq2CXU4r — SPFL (@spfl) April 28, 2021

Cooper, 26, insists no-one at Elgin was sweating over rivals racking up shocks because they had faith in getting the job done.

The roofer, who took Wednesday morning off work due to the early-hour return home, said: “The worst possible results went against us at the weekend, but we know it’s down to what we do on the park.

“We cannot worry about what other teams do. When we got the win on Tuesday, the other result went for us (Stirling losing 2-1 to Queen’s Park), so that shows how quickly it changes. It’s very tight and another game awaits us on Thursday.

“We have to start against Stirling how we left off at Stranraer. We will go into it with no fear.

“Every match is a must-win game, so we have to be at it. The boys have not had long to recover, with just one day in between these games and getting home at 4am on Wednesday.

“There will be a few tired boys, but we’ll be ready. Stirling will have that long journey to Elgin this time, so we’ll have to be at it.”

Also this evening, champions Queen’s Park take on Edinburgh at the Falkirk Stadium.

The crazy schedule of four games in just seven days continues after tonight as City are away to Edinburgh on Saturday before finishing at home to Queen’s Park next Tuesday.