Elgin City chalk up 4-1 win at Stranraer for the second time this season

An explosive start at Stair Park helped Elgin City reignite their bid for the play-offs thanks to an emphatic 4-1 victory against a shell-shocked Stranraer.

The Borough Briggs men scored four times inside the opening 19 minutes in a ruthless display to close the gap on the fourth-place Blues to two points with a game in hand.

It was the second time this season Elgin had won 4-1 at Stranraer having won by the same scoreline on October 17.

Only an hour before kick-off, Stranraer announced that manager Stevie Farrell had signed a new two-year deal.

But the Blues boss would have had his head in his hands as a rampant Elgin seized control of proceedings.

Aiden Sopel sparked the scoring spree by finding the bottom corner with a right-footed shot with only three minutes elapsed before Kane Hester doubled the advantage only four minutes later.

It got even better for the visitors with only 10 minutes on the clock when Brian Cameron headed home a Russell Dingwall cross.

The Stranraer defence were reeling and they conceded a fourth after 19 minutes when Hester again found the back of the net with a left-footed drive from outside the area to take his tally to 16 goals in 22 games this season.

Half Time ⚽@StranraerFC 0-4 Elgin City A brilliant first half performance from City as a Kane Hester brace, plus goals from Brian Cameron and Aiden Sopel have us four goals up at the break. 🖤🤍 pic.twitter.com/DLnHyOa3kr — Elgin City F.C. (@ElginCityFC) April 27, 2021

Darryl McHardy went close to a fifth nine minutes before the interval with his attempt saved by former Peterhead goalkeeper Greg Fleming.

Unsurprisingly, the home side made a double change at the break with Darryl Duffy replacing former Hearts and Kilmarnock midfielder Jamie Hamill while Matt Yates replaced James Hilton.

McHardy was denied again by another fine stop from Fleming five minutes into the second half as the visitors continued to push for more goals.

Stranraer pulled a goal back after 72 minutes when Cameron Elliott nodded home from an Andy Stirling cross.

Hester went close to getting his hat-trick two minutes later but his effort was kept out by Fleming.

Stranraer were reduced to 10 men with 12 minutes remaining when Ruari Paton saw red for a second bookable offence to cap off a miserable evening for the hosts.

Next up for Elgin is a home match against Stirling Albion on Thursday night.