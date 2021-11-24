Elgin City suffer blow as midfield ace Brian Cameron is sidelined with injury

Midfielder Brian Cameron could be sidelined for several weeks after suffering a knee injury in Elgin City’s 1-1 home draw with League Two visitors Edinburgh City.

The energetic 30-year-old playmaker came off in the second half as the Moray men dug out a point against opponents they have now not beaten in 13 matches.

Despite their struggles near the foot of the table, it was another positive performance from Elgin and they responded to an opening goal from Innes Murray in the second half when on-loan Falkirk forward Jaime Wilson levelled for his first goal in Elgin colours.

Main striker Kane Hester was suspended after being red-carded for two bookable offences in the weekend’s 1-0 loss at Stranraer, but will be back for their next game a week on Saturday against runaway leaders Kelty Hearts at Borough Briggs.

The loss of “Soapy” Cameron, though, is a fresh blow for manager Gavin Price as the side seek a surge of consistency to lift them up the table.

He said: “I think we’ll be without Soapy for a good month with a knee injury, which is another blow for us.”

MacEwan faces fitness fight for Kelty

As well as Cameron, Price might well have to do without Rory MacEwan, who missed the midweek match with a hamstring injury. The attacking midfielder, 23, faces a race against the clock to be ready to face Kelty.

The boss added: “Rory is a big loss as he’s been our best player over the last four weeks. He gives us a good balance to the side. You miss him when he’s not in the team because he does a lot of unnoticed work.”

On-loan Cove Rangers midfielder Ross Draper has yet to get going for Elgin, making just one appearance after being hit with illness and injury.

The former Caley Thistle and Ross County star, 33, is recovering from a knee injury and would be a welcome returner next week, especially with Cameron sidelined.

Courageous response earned point

Reflecting on the performance against Edinburgh City, Price was impressed by the gutsy manner of the swift response to losing a goal as his side refused to accept a second defeat in four days.

He said: “We were not far away from winning, but we’ve been saying that a number of times recently.

“Sometimes getting one point on paper isn’t a good result, but other times in terms of character it is a good result.

“The way things are going for us, when we go 1-0 down I’m scared the doom and gloom sets in. We’re on top in a game again then find ourselves a goal down, like happened when we lost by the scoreline last week against Stranraer.

“But the character was great as we got back into the game. We thoroughly deserved the equaliser, yet I felt we probably deserved more from it.

“We’ve been saying that in our four games since losing to Clydebank. We’ve been the dominant side in four games, yet we only got four points from it, so that tells you where the problem lies.

“We need to be more ruthless in the final third to win games, but we will keep working on it.”

Wilson off mark with equaliser

And Price was pleased former Caley Thistle starlet Wilson got off the mark with a goal against Edinburgh and hopes it is a launchpad for the 23-year-old.

He added: “I am glad for Jaime getting his first goal. He has been frustrated, so it’s important that he kicks on from that.”