Elgin City confirm departure of winger Tony Dingwall

Elgin City have announced that winger Tony Dingwall has left the club.

The 27-year-old has made 33 appearances for the Borough Briggs club this season.

His only goal came in a 3-2 win against East Fife in the group stages of the League Cup in July.

Dingwall, whose brother Russell is part of the Elgin squad, joined the Black and Whites in December 2020 after leaving Raith Rovers. He came through the ranks at Ross County and spent a short spell on loan at Borough Briggs in 2017.

Dingwall was not included in Saturday’s squad for the 3-1 victory against Stirling Albion.

Tony Dingwall has today left the Club via mutual consent. We wish him all the best for the future. pic.twitter.com/IymmrMM5oi — Elgin City F.C. (@ElginCityFC) March 2, 2022

Dingwall’s departure comes a day after Elgin signed defender Kane O’Connor on a deal until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old centre-half was a free agent after leaving Cowdenbeath in January.