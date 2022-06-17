Elgin City to kick off season at home against East Fife

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Elgin City will kick of their 2022-23 cinch League 2 campaign at home to East Fife.

Their season will begin at Borough Briggs on July 30 against the Methil side, who were relegated from League 1 last term.

Gavin Price’s side will then travel to Stirling Albion on August 6 for their first away game of the season, before another away trip to Forfar Athletic the following week.

Elgin return to their own stomping ground when they host Stranraer on August 20, followed by an away tie with last season’s other League 1 relegated side, Dumbarton.

Over the festive period, Elgin will play Albion Rovers away from home on December 17, and will be back at Borough Briggs on Christmas Eve to face Stirling Albion.

The Moray outfit will start 2023 with an away day to Forfar Athletic on January 2, followed by a home game against East Fife five days later.

Elgin’s last game at Borough Briggs will be against Dumbarton on April 29.

The Black and Whites will round off their campaign on May 6 with an away clash against SPFL new-boys Bonnyrigg Rose.