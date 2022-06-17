Elgin City to kick off season at home against East Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Elgin City to kick off season at home against East Fife

By Sophie Goodwin
June 17, 2022, 9:20 am Updated: June 17, 2022, 12:49 pm
Elgin City assistant Jim Weir, left, with manager Gavin Price.
Elgin City will kick of their 2022-23 cinch League 2 campaign at home to East Fife.

Their season will begin at Borough Briggs on July 30 against the Methil side, who were relegated from League 1 last term.

Gavin Price’s side will then travel to Stirling Albion on August 6 for their first away game of the season, before another away trip to Forfar Athletic the following week.

Elgin return to their own stomping ground when they host Stranraer on August 20, followed by an away tie with last season’s other League 1 relegated side, Dumbarton.

Over the festive period, Elgin will play Albion Rovers away from home on December 17,  and will be back at Borough Briggs on Christmas Eve to face Stirling Albion.

The Moray outfit will start 2023 with an away day to Forfar Athletic on January 2, followed by a home game against East Fife five days later.

Elgin’s last game at Borough Briggs will be against Dumbarton on April 29.

The Black and Whites will round off their campaign on May 6 with an away clash against SPFL new-boys Bonnyrigg Rose.

Elgin City fixtures for the 2022-23 League 2 season. 

