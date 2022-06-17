Ross County start season at Tynecastle, while Caley Thistle face newcomers Queen’s Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ross County start season at Tynecastle, while Caley Thistle face newcomers Queen’s Park

By Paul Chalk
June 17, 2022, 9:27 am Updated: June 17, 2022, 2:04 pm
Jordan White in action for Ross County against Hearts.
Jordan White in action for Ross County against Hearts.

Ross County will kick off the new Premiership season with a tasty trip to Tynecastle to face Hearts on July 30.

The Gorgie club finished clear third in the Premiership last season, while the impressive Dingwall side, who finished sixth last year, just missed out on a European spot by five points.

However, having been winless in their first 10 outings, Malky Mackay’s team were fearless for much of the campaign, backed especially by strong form at the Global Energy Stadium.

County drew three times with Hearts last season and their only defeat against them was a 2-1 loss in Edinburgh on Boxing Day.

Connor Randall in action against Celtic winger Jota last season.

Their first home game of the campaign is against champions Celtic on August 6, one week before they travel to St Mirren.

Derek McInnes’ Kilmarnock at home and taking on Rangers at Ibrox makes up the remainder of August, while their first clash with Aberdeen will be on September 3 in Dingwall.

Overall, County face the top three sides within their first five games.

Ross County’s Premiership fixtures for the 2022-23 season.

World Cup means early winter break

Due to the World Cup in Qatar, there is an early Premiership break between November 13 and December 17.

On Christmas Eve, Rangers are the visitors to Dingwall and 2022 finishes with a December 28 trip to Dundee United.

On January 2, County are away to Aberdeen then they host Livingston five days later.

Their last post-split match is on April 22 when they finish where they started, with a trip to tackle Hearts in Edinburgh.

County have lost the league’s joint top scorer Regan Charles-Cook to Belgian side, whose 13 goals last term earned him a move to top flight Belgian outfit KAS Eupen.

Tricky winger Joseph Hungbo has returned his parent club Watford after a dazzling time in the north, while Blair Spittal has moved to Motherwell.

However, Mackay has held on to key men such as Jordan White, Ross Callachan, Connor Randall, Jordan White and Jordan Tillson.

With their pre-season taking them to Verona, Italy, from next weekend, Mackay is sure to install new faces ahead of the league kick-off.

Owen Coyle’s Spiders first up for ICT

In the Championship, Caley Thistle will kick off at home on July 30 to newly-promoted Queen’s Park, who are managed by ex-Ross County boss Owen Coyle.

The following week, they hit the road to Arbroath just before hosting League 1 champions Cove Rangers, who this week appointed another former Staggies manager, Jim McIntyre, following Paul Hartley taking over at Hartlepool.

Billy Dodds’ Highlanders, who were pipped in the Premiership play-off final by St Johnstone last month, finished third in the second tier behind Kilmarnock and Arbroath last term.

Inverness head coach Billy Dodds.

With Dundee dropping down from the Premiership, Inverness will be considered main title contenders as they aim to get out of the Championship after being there since 2017.

Inverness will first take on Dundee, now bossed by Gary Bowyer, on September 17 at Dens Park, and first host the Dark Blues on December 3.

Other dates of note for ICT fans are a Christmas Eve trip to Partick Thistle, followed by a January 2 home clash with Cove Rangers.

The last two fixtures for the Caley Jags are at away to Hamilton on April 29 and home to Ayr United on Friday, May 5.

The Inverness CT fixtures for 2022-23 Championship season.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]