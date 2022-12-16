Elgin City’s trip to Albion Rovers postponed due to frozen pitch

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Elgin City’s League Two match away to Albion Rovers has been postponed.

The Coatbridge side held a Friday afternoon pitch inspection at Cliftonhill, with a frozen pitch prompting the early call-off.

❌ GAME OFF 📅 Saturday December 17 🏆 cinch League 2 ⚽️ @albionrovers v @ElginCityFC ▪️Postponed – frozen pitch — spflnews (@spflnews) December 16, 2022

City had been due to return to league action, after exiting the SPFL Trust Trophy on penalties against Clyde last weekend.

Gavin Price’s men are third in the table, following a 2-1 victory over Stenhousemuir the previous weekend.

The Black and Whites’ next match comes next Friday, at home to second-placed Stirling Albion.