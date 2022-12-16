Scots Wahey! Mikeysline announces star-studded line-up for 2023 Burns Supper

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A mental health charity is hoping to boost spirits next month by hosting a Burns Supper in Inverness.

Mikeysline is inviting people to celebrate the nation’s bard with a night of happiness and haggis on January 25.

Speeches – including the iconic Address to a Haggis and Toast to the Lassies – will come from a star-studded line-up of guests.

This includes Kenny Smith of folk-rockers Torridon, Loch Ness legend Willie Cameron, local businessman Liam Christie and Highland hospitality specialist Yvonne Crook, with a few surprise speakers held back for revealing on the night.

Held at the Kindsmills Hotel, the event will raise vital funds for Inverness-based Mikeysline which offers mental health support across the Highlands and Moray.

Funding mental health support

Katie Melville, fundraising manager at Mikeysline, said the money raised through the Burns Supper will help fund the charity’s vital work, including its outreach projects in local schools.

It will also help keep spirits up in January, a time when many struggle with their mental health.

“In 1789, Robert Burns wrote My Heart’s in the Highlands,” she said.

“Today, we also believe that the Highlands is full of heart; that we as a community are passionate about coming together to support those in need.

“January can be a difficult time for many people. After the rush of Christmas and Hogmanay, many are left feeling flat or isolated after such a busy and sociable period. By holding a Burns Supper, we’re hoping to give people something to look forward to in the new year – all while raising awareness that it’s ok not to be ok, and that help is available for those who need it.”

How can I get tickets?

Sponsors for the evening’s festivities include Caley Timber Building & Supplies Ltd, Stagecoach Highland, Dicksons of Inverness and Ashers Bakery.

Speaker Willie Cameron said: “The support Mikeysline provides to those in need in the Highlands and Moray can’t be underestimated. The charity’s work with people of all ages is making a huge difference to our local communities.

“From the iconic Address to a Haggis to the Immortal Memory and the Toast to the Lassies, Mikeysline’s Burns Supper is guaranteed to be a great night full of laughs, celebration, and raising funds for a wonderful cause.”

Tickets for Mikeysline’s Burns Supper are available from Katie Melville on katiemelville@mikeysline.co.uk. They cost £65 per person or £650 per table and include entertainment, a welcome drink, delicious three course dinner, whisky toast, and tea and coffee.