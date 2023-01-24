Gavin Price eager to prolong Elgin City’s Scottish Cup journey by defeating Drumchapel United in rearranged fixture

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Elgin City manager Gavin Price hopes his players can rise to the incentive of booking a Scottish Cup last-16 place in tonight’s rearranged tie against Drumchapel United.

City host Drumchapel at the second attempt, after Saturday’s initial tie was postponed due to a frozen pitch.

A fifth-round tie away to either Cove Rangers or Ayr United, who play each other next Tuesday, will await the winners.

Tonight’s opponents currently occupy third place in the West of Scotland League First Division, with Price having watched their 3-2 win over Cumbernauld United at the end of last month.

And the Elgin boss knows a difficult challenge stands in the way of his side progressing in the competition.

He said: “Myself and Jim Weir went down to watch them on Hogmanay, when we didn’t have a game.

“We are well aware of what they are capable of. They wouldn’t have beaten Edinburgh (City, 1-0 third round) if they didn’t have something about them.

TOMORROW'S MATCH ⚽ We are welcoming Drumchapel United AFC to Borough Briggs tomorrow night for a Scottish Cup fourth-round fixture. For more match information visit our website here – https://t.co/dbtj8BR7Gz Come on the City ⚫⚪https://t.co/dbtj8BR7Gz pic.twitter.com/4VfJZVWlgy — Elgin City F.C. (@ElginCityFC) January 23, 2023

“They have a lot of players with good pedigree, and a lot of league experience.

“A lot of the teams in the West of Scotland League are littered with people who have played at a high level.

“We know from last year with Clydebank that we’ve got to be at our very best – if we can do that we will hopefully get through.

“It’s great to be in the cup at this time of the year. To prolong that into February would be fantastic, and financially it would be important for the club to be in the last-16.

“Without putting too much pressure on ourselves, it’s a fantastic opportunity to achieve that.

“We’ve got to grasp that, and that’s what we are aiming to do.”

Elgin’s preparation for tie remains fresh

Despite Saturday’s postponement, Price was able to get his full squad together for a training session at the Gleaner Arena in Elgin.

He is pleased the rearranged tie has come around so quickly, given the freshness of their preparation for the original date.

He added: “It’s good it’s the next fixture, as we don’t want it to be interrupting our league campaign too much.

“We would rather get it out of the way and let us concentrate on the league games, which are vitally important.

“If we can hopefully get through the tie, it gives us something to look forward to further on from that.

“We are well aware the big picture is still the league and what we do in that.

“Getting through in the cup is really important as well for the players and the club itself.”

Elgin will be without the suspended Angus Mailer, while January signings Aaron Reid, Evan Towler and Mitchell Taylor are cup-tied from previous rounds.

Price is hoping midfielder Rory MacEwan will be back in contention after returning to training following an injury, however.