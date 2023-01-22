Aberdeen, Caley Thistle, Cove and Elgin discover potential Scottish Cup opponents

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen, Caley Thistle, Cove and Elgin discover potential Scottish Cup opponents

By Danny Law
January 22, 2023, 6:15 pm Updated: January 22, 2023, 6:20 pm
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin.
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin.

Aberdeen will face Falkirk at Pittodrie in the fifth round of the Scottish Cup if they defeat Darvel.

The Dons travel to Ayrshire to face the West of Scotland Premier Division champions on Monday night.

The winners of the tie will meet Falkirk, who won 2-1 at Alloa on Saturday.

Aberdeen exited the competition in the fifth round last year with a 2-1 defeat at Motherwell which spelled the end of Stephen Glass’ time in charge of the Dons.

Caley Thistle, Cove Rangers and Elgin City were also all in the draw for the last 16 of the competition after their fourth round ties were all postponed due to the wintry weather.

Caley Thistle will travel to Livingston if they defeat Queen’s Park in their rescheduled encounter at Caledonian Stadium on January 31.

Meanwhile, Cove Rangers or Ayr United will host Elgin City or Drumchapel United in the fifth round.

Elgin City and Drumchapel United will try again at Borough Briggs this Tuesday, while Cove’s tie against Ayr has been rearranged for January 31.

Elsewhere, Celtic and Rangers both received home draws with the Hoops meeting St Mirren and Rangers taking on Partick Thistle.

Dundee United and Kilmarnock will meet in an all-Premiership tie while Hamilton’s reward for defeating Ross County was a home match against Hearts.

The ties are due to take place on the weekend of February 11.

Fifth round Scottish Cup draw

Celtic v St Mirren

Cove Rangers or Ayr United v Elgin City or Drumchapel United

Darvel or Aberdeen v Falkirk

Dundee United v Kilmarnock

Hamilton Accies v Hearts

Linlithgow Rose or Raith Rovers v Motherwell

Livingston v Caley Thistle or Queen’s Park

Rangers v Partick Thistle

 

 

