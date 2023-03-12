Elgin boss Gavin Price wants more resilience from players following poor reaction to red card at Annan

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Elgin City manager Gavin Price knows Ross Draper’s red card was the turning point but he insists his players cannot use their team-mate’s dismissal as an excuse for their 4-1 defeat at Annan.

The Black and Whites were leading 1-0 at Galabank thanks to a Kane Hester goal before midfielder Draper was shown a red card for a second bookable offence for handball.

Price had sympathy for Draper but was disappointed in his side’s reaction.

He said: “There’s no doubting the red card was a key moment in the game.

“We had done the hard work well to get our noses in front and we shouldn’t have let a sending off affect us in the way it did.

“It was an extremely harsh red card. Ross was all of a yard away when the ball struck his hand.

“His arm was by his side in a natural position when the ball hit him and I didn’t feel there was much he could have done.

“It was frustrating as we were quite comfortable at that point. We were holding our own, had created some good chances and got ourselves in front.

“But we reacted horrendously to the red by shipping two quick goals and the two we lost in the second half were also poor.

“We have to be more resilient in those situations.”

Hester on the mark again for City

Elgin started brightly at Galabank with Rory MacEwan firing wide while Brian Cameron saw his effort saved by Annan goalkeeper Greg Fleming before Hester’s left-footed shot in the 33rd minute put Price’s men in front.

But City had little chance to build on their lead as Draper, who had already been booked, was cautioned again for handball four minutes later.

Draper had been off the pitch all of four minutes before Annan equalised with Max Kilsby beating two players before scoring.

The home side netted again from the penalty spot just before the half-time whistle with Tommy Goss converting the spot kick after City goalkeeper Thomas McHale had brought down Annan’s Aidan Smith.

City’s hopes of getting back into the game were sunk in the 54th minute as former Peterhead player Wullie Gibson doubled Annan’s lead with his first goal for the club.

What a 🚀 from yesterday’s man of the match @WullieGibson pic.twitter.com/pKxhPaXoUt — Annan Athletic FC (@AnnanAthleticFC) March 12, 2023

Goss completed the scoring with his second penalty of the game after Gibson had been fouled by Evan Towler.

‘We need to pick ourselves up again’

The defeat leaves Elgin in seventh place in League Two, six points off the play-offs and six points clear of bottom club Bonnyrigg Rose.

With three quarters of their campaign completed Price knows his side need a strong finish in the final nine games.

He said: “We have got to pick ourselves up and get going again.

“I was pretty happy with the first 40 minutes and it was looking like it was shaping up to be a good away performance from us.

“But things are not going our way at the minute whether it is missed chances, decisions in games or losing late goals.

“Things have got to turn for us and they have got to turn quickly.”

