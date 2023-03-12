Elgin boss Gavin Price wants more resilience from players following poor reaction to red card at Annan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Elgin City

Elgin boss Gavin Price wants more resilience from players following poor reaction to red card at Annan

By Paul Third
March 12, 2023, 12:47 pm Updated: March 12, 2023, 3:53 pm
Elgin City defender Ross Draper. Image: Bob Crombie
Elgin City's Ross Draper. Image: Bob Crombie

Elgin City manager Gavin Price knows Ross Draper’s red card was the turning point but he insists his players cannot use their team-mate’s dismissal as an excuse for their 4-1 defeat at Annan.

The Black and Whites were leading 1-0 at Galabank thanks to a Kane Hester goal before midfielder Draper was shown a red card for a second bookable offence for handball.

Price had sympathy for Draper but was disappointed in his side’s reaction.

He said: “There’s no doubting the red card was a key moment in the game.

“We had done the hard work well to get our noses in front and we shouldn’t have let a sending off affect us in the way it did.

“It was an extremely harsh red card. Ross was all of a yard away when the ball struck his hand.

“His arm was by his side in a natural position when the ball hit him and I didn’t feel there was much he could have done.

“It was frustrating as we were quite comfortable at that point. We were holding our own, had created some good chances and got ourselves in front.

“But we reacted horrendously to the red by shipping two quick goals and the two we lost in the second half were also poor.

“We have to be more resilient in those situations.”

Hester on the mark again for City

Elgin started brightly at Galabank with Rory MacEwan firing wide while Brian Cameron saw his effort saved by Annan goalkeeper Greg Fleming before Hester’s left-footed shot in the 33rd minute put Price’s men in front.

But City had little chance to build on their lead as Draper, who had already been booked, was cautioned again for handball four minutes later.

Draper had been off the pitch all of four minutes before Annan equalised with Max Kilsby beating two players before scoring.

The home side netted again from the penalty spot just before the half-time whistle with Tommy Goss converting the spot kick after City goalkeeper Thomas McHale had brought down Annan’s Aidan Smith.

City’s hopes of getting back into the game were sunk in the 54th minute as former Peterhead player Wullie Gibson doubled Annan’s lead with his first goal for the club.

Goss completed the scoring with his second penalty of the game after Gibson had been fouled by Evan Towler.

‘We need to pick ourselves up again’

Elgin City manager Gavin Price.

The defeat leaves Elgin in seventh place in League Two, six points off the play-offs and six points clear of bottom club Bonnyrigg Rose.

With three quarters of their campaign completed Price knows his side need a strong finish in the final nine games.

He said: “We have got to pick ourselves up and get going again.

“I was pretty happy with the first 40 minutes and it was looking like it was shaping up to be a good away performance from us.

“But things are not going our way at the minute whether it is missed chances, decisions in games or losing late goals.

“Things have got to turn for us and they have got to turn quickly.”

  • Peterhead’s League One game against Dunfermline on Saturday was postponed due to snow.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Elgin City

Matthew Cooper in action for Elgin City against Clyde. Image: Bob Crombie
Matthew Cooper eager to replicate Elgin City's benchmark performance against leaders Dumbarton
Kane Hester at Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: Pix-AR.co.uk
Elgin City striker Kane Hester cleared after 'betting scam' trial
Kane Hester arrives at Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: Pix-AR.co.uk
'Professional gambler' denies role in football star Kane Hester booking plot
Elgin City boss Gavin Price.
Rollercoaster results frustrate Elgin City boss Gavin Price ahead of Annan Athletic trip
26/07/19 BETFRED CUP (GROUP C) ELGIN CITY vs HIBERNIAN (0-2) BOROUGH BRIGGS - ELGIN A General View of Borough Briggs
Elgin City striker told police he knew friends were betting on booking, fraud trial…
Willie Collum arrives at Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: Pix-AR.co.uk
Referee Collum had no reason to believe Elgin star got deliberately booked in alleged…
Dominic Samuel and Chris Antoniazzi tussle for the ball during a Premier Sports Cup tie between Ross County and Montrose. Image: SNS.
Banks O' Dee sign Chris Antoniazzi permanently from Elgin City following brief loan spell
Elgin's new signing Andrew Tod in the thick of the action. Image: Bob Crombie.
Elgin City 0-1 Bonnyrigg Rose: Home form woes continue at Borough Briggs
Elgin celebrate a goal by Kane Hester. Image: Bob Crombie.
Elgin City first team coach Charlie Charlesworth hopes Borough Briggs men are hitting form…
Kane Hester celebrates scoring for Elgin City against Drumchapel United in the Scottish Cup in January. Image: SNS
Kane Hester highlights winning desire after breaking goal milestone

Most Read

1
Children playing in the Amber kindergarten sand after it received top marks at an inspection. Image: korero.
Aberdeen kindergarten receives almost perfect score following inspection
2
Police and railway workers were at the scene of the incident about a mile east of Keith Station. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Person killed by a train at Keith Railway Station, route between Aberdeen and Inverness…
3
Theo, a five-year-old boy who has died. Image: GoFundMe.
Community launches fundraiser for ‘warm and loveable boy’ Theo, 5, who died following crash…
4
Bucksburn Academy. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Police investigate ‘wilful’ fire at Aberdeen secondary school
5
The Cairngorm funicular railway was closed in 2018 after just 17 years of operation due to structural problems.
Cairngorm: Business responsible for ‘unsafe’ funicular railway loses bid to stop multi-million pound lawsuit
6
Live your best life at Little Raxton Croft, a contemporary four bedroom home with amazing features including a hot tub, summer house and barbecue hut. Photo supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Stunning home with hot tub, barbecue hut and summer house on the market near…
7
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 07.05.2021 URN:CR0027913 Election Count 2021 - Inverness/Nairn and Skye/Lochaber/Badenoch Picture: Kate Forbes Scottish National Party Candidate for Skye/Lochaber/Badenoch wins Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Exclusive: Poll shows Kate Forbes is the unionist choice for first minister – but…
8
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Lewis Platt Picture shows; Lewis Platt. ARI . Supplied by GRAPHICS Date; Unknown
Aberdeenshire man praised by Dame Judi Dench was inspired to work as a nurse…
9
Mains of Scotstown Inn flooding
Aberdeen’s Mains of Scotstown pub flooded – two months after landlords walk out
10
Joseph Stewart has been jailed at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.
Jail for child sex attacker who sexually harassed six women

More from Press and Journal

The Scottish team includes Hamish Mitchell, Audrey Aiken, Mark Armstrong, David Stewart (Team Manager), William Craig, Rosie Keenan, Calum Shaw.
RHS to welcome Golden Shears competition
The rally was held outside the Tivoli Theatre. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
'If we fight we can stop it': Bucksburn pool campaigners protest outside Aberdeen SNP…
shetland killer whales
Shetland wildlife experts film killer whales for David Attenborough's latest BBC series
Andrew Adam and Lois Scott present the £2,600 cheque to Sheila Whitelaw of the Angus Toy Appeal.
Forfar JAC raises £2,600 for Angus Toy Appeal
Have you seen a dark green van acting suspiciously near Laurencekirk and Luthermuir?
Police hunt for green van after spate of diesel and tool thefts near Laurencekirk
police appeal
Police charge 14 motorists - and seize two vehicles - during Elgin driving crackdown
The fires happened on South Street, Elgin early on March 11. Image: GoogleMaps
Man, 39, charged in connection with Elgin street fires
Two weather warnings have been issued for the Highlands, Islands, Aberdeenshire and Moray. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson
More snow and ice set to sweep across north and north-east on the way
Aberdeen FC chairman Dave Cormack. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack sets sights on Pittodrie return for Gothenburg celebrations
The incident occurred near a block of flats on Balnagask Road. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.
Car fire in Aberdeen being treated as 'wilful'

Editor's Picks

Most Commented