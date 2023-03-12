Police hunt for green van after spate of diesel and tool thefts near Laurencekirk

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Diesel, oil and tools have been stolen in a spate of thefts across the Mearns.

The thieves waited until dark to strike, targeting houses in the Laurencekirk and Luthermuir areas between Feburary 18 and March 5.

Police are hunting for a dark green Ford Luton van seen in the area at the time of each break-in.

Sergeant Deborah Archibald said: “This vehicle has been seen in suspicious circumstances around the time of each of the thefts and break-ins we are investigating.

“I am keen to speak to anyone with any information about the thefts, anyone who may have details of this vehicle and particularly any dashcam footage which may assist our enquiries. Think back – have you seen a dark green Ford Luton van, did it strike you as suspicious?

“In light of the ongoing crimes, can I take this opportunity to remind everyone to remain vigilant and to keep their properties and vehicles secured at all times, to help us prevent opportunistic thieves.”

Oil and diesel thefts have soared in the last couple of years due to rising costs.

Last March, police revealed that 3,000 litres had been stolen in just six weeks from Banff, Buckie, Fintray, Johnshaven, Laurencekirk, Turriff and St Cyrus.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting incident number PS-20230222-0441.