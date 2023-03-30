Elgin City goalkeeper Daniel Hoban has fresh focus after almost five months on sidelines

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Elgin City goalkeeper Daniel Hoban has fresh focus after almost five months on sidelines

Shot-stopper targets push away from League 2 danger-zone with win against Stirling Albion.

By Paul Chalk
Elgin City goalkeeper Daniel Hoban was back in action for his side last week against East Fife. Image: Bob Crombie
Elgin City goalkeeper Daniel Hoban was back in action for his side last week against East Fife. Image: Bob Crombie

Elgin City goalkeeper Daniel Hoban is determined to make up for lost time this season to ensure the Moray club avoid a relegation battle in League 2.

Having recovered from bladder surgery, the 24-year-old was a stand-out in his first game since November 5 when he made his return in last Friday’s 2-0 loss at East Fife.

It was the latest setback for the Black and Whites, whose form since the turn of the year has been hugely disappointing with just three wins compared to seven defeats.

City have tumbled from promotion play-off contention to just three points above bottom spot, although they have two games in hand over Bonnyrigg Rose and Albion Rovers, who sit just below them in the table.

Stirling Albion will be the weekend visitors to Borough Briggs this weekend. Image: SNS Group

Fit and ready to play crucial part

For Hoban, he’s delighted to be back and able to play what he hopes will be a telling part with just eight fixtures to go.

He said: “After such a long time on the sidelines, I was itching to back last Friday.

“Last week was the first week where I was fully fit and in contention to play. Everything had to be put on hold.

“I’ve been training for almost three weeks and my confidence has grown within training. My body is able to handle the demands.

“I’m feeling in a good place, physically and mentally and ready to fight until the end of the season.

“I am happy to have put it behind me now and focus on football and picking up results.

“It’s not enjoyable being on the sidelines, especially when you’re not winning. You always want to play your part, to try and help. Now I’m back fit, I’m hoping I can do that.

“While it was good to play on Friday, you want to be winning, so it was a disappointing restart to my season.”

Clean sheet target for goalkeeper

Stirling Albion have overtaken title rivals Dumbarton in the chase for automatic promotion into League 1.

They hold a two-point advantage with a game in hand over their chasers, who lost 1-0 against Forfar Athletic in midweek.

Stirling are now back-to-back opponents for Elgin, at Borough Briggs on Saturday then at Forthbank on Tuesday.

Elgin’s impressive 2-1 win at Dumbarton last month can, according to Hoban, serve as motivation to try and secure crucial points against high-flying Stirling.

He said: “The most important thing for us right now is our next game. We’re focused on the first of these two games against Stirling Albion. It doesn’t matter who you’re playing, you want to go and and get three points.

“We need to use the fact we’ve already won at Dumbarton as a source of belief.

“The boys know we’ve not been quite at the races this season, but even on Friday night against East Fife, we created so many chances.

“If we score, that changes the whole complexion of the game. As a goalkeeper and part of the defence, we need to look at ourselves firstly, to see where we’re going wrong in terms of the goals we’re conceding.

“The numbers don’t lie and we’ve got goals in our team, with the majority coming from Kane Hester, while the likes of Russell Dingwall in midfield is having a really impressive season.

“As defenders and goalkeepers, if we can keep clean sheets, I have no doubt the boys up top can do what they have been doing all season. ”

Home improvements needed – Hoban

Elgin have won just four league games at Borough Briggs this season and Hoban insists the players and fans are driving for the same goal by turning around results.

He added: “As players, you have standards. When you fall below that, it’s frustrating for the supporters as well as for us.

“It’s important we stay patient and the fans stick with us and we’re determined to repay the supporters by the end of the season by taking us to where we need to be.”

