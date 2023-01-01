Elgin City goalkeeper Daniel Hoban lifted by surgery date and new deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Elgin City goalkeeper Daniel Hoban lifted by surgery date and new deal

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
January 1, 2023, 5:00 pm
Elgin City goalkeeper Daniel Hoban. Image: Bob Crombie
Elgin City goalkeeper Daniel Hoban. Image: Bob Crombie

Goalkeeper Daniel Hoban is targeting February return with Elgin City – boosted by signing a deal to stay at Borough Briggs until 2025.

The 24-year-old shot-stopper has been out of action due to injury since playing in a 3-2 League Two win at Bonnyrigg Rose almost two months ago.

He’s now just weeks away from surgery to correct the matter and hopes to be pushing Thomas McHale for a start again soon after that.

The two keepers last week signed contract extensions with the Moray club, with Hoban stacking up 14 appearances so far, with 27-year-old McHale set to match that at Forfar Athletic on Monday.

Bosses and Hester led way with deals

Former Inverness youth Hoban, who has also played at Brora Rangers and Forfar, didn’t have to think twice when boss Gavin Price asked him to pledge his future to the club.

He said: “When I joined Elgin after leaving Forfar it was all about getting game-time. It hasn’t all been plain-sailing, but I have had good game time at the club and I’ve enjoyed it at Elgin. They have been brilliant with me over the past season and a half.

Elgin City manager Gavin Price. Image: Bob Crombie

“When the gaffer asked me, there was no question over whether I was going to extend my deal. There was no hesitation.

“It helped that the management team signed up on new deals earlier in the season. When you know the manager is going to be there for a similar time, it’s much easier.

“I also helps that Kane Hester has also signed up for the next two years and he’s part of my car pool, which makes travelling easier.”

Any slip-up costly for either keeper

It’s clear Hoban and McHale drive one another on and the former believes it’s bringing out the best in them.

He said: “Thomas and I know it’s important to keep pushing one another. It has been shown that when one of us is not performing then there is no issue when the other keeper comes into the team.

“It is up to us to ensure we keep that number one spot. I was pleased to hear Thomas has also signed a new deal alongside myself.”

Elgin City goalkeeper Thomas McHale.

Surgery set – then for swift recovery

And Hoban explained how a non-football problem has kept him on the sidelines looking on, but now he’s got reason to be optimistic.

He added: “I just have a small issue which I need a bit of surgery on. I’m booked in for the middle of January and there is a relatively short recovery period, so I should be back available at the start of February, all going well.

“It is an issue with my bladder, which needed attention and it has kept me out of football.

“My last game was at Bonnyrigg on November 5 and it has been frustrating, because my body feels fine, but I’ve been advised not to play football at the moment.

“It has been an issue for the past two years and it all came to a head the week following the Bonnyrigg game.

“It has been difficult watching from the sidelines. It’s difficult enough when you are on the bench, but when you’re not even in the squad, you’re just wanting to be involved and make an impact.”

Elgin City can get even better in 2023

Against league leaders Dumbarton, Elgin were edged out 2-1 away and crashed 4-0 at home, while against second-placed Stirling Albion last week they lost 2-1 at home after sharing four goals at Forthbank in August.

It means ahead of going to second-bottom Forfar on Monday, Elgin are third in the table, but eight points off second spot.

Elgin City goalkeeper Daniel Hoban. Image: Bob Crombie

Hoban, however, feels the players can take note of mistakes from the head-to-heads against the front-runners and kick on in the New Year.

He said: “The team will take lessons from last week, put it behind us and put it into action against Forfar.

“The next game is the most important and the team is looking forward to putting it right.

“I’ve no doubt 2023 holds a lot of good things for us. The results between ourselves and Dumbarton and Stirling have been disappointing, but apart from the 4-0 defeat against Dumbarton, I don’t feel there has overall been a lot between us.

“If we can turn up on the big occasions, there is no reason why we can’t be even higher up the table than we are right now.”

