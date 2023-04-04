Missing Aberdeen man, 41, may be driving white Audi A5

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 41-year-old man has been reported missing from Aberdeen.

Andrzej Wlodzimierz Dziuba was last seen in the Torry area of the city around 4.30pm on Tuesday.

He is described as 5ft 9ins tall, with short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black top, black tracksuit bottoms, dark blue Adidas trainers and a black rucksack.

Mr Dziuba is believed to be driving a white Audi A5, with the registration GF10 ZDA.

Police are now appealing to the public to help them trace the 41-year-old.

Anyone who may have seen Mr Dziuba or knows of his whereabouts is urged to contact 101 quoting 2701 of April 4.