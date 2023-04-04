Missing Aberdeen man, 41, may be driving white Audi A5

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Missing Aberdeen man, 41, may be driving white Audi A5

He was last seen wearing a black top, black tracksuit bottoms, dark blue Adidas trainers and a black rucksack.

By Lauren Taylor
ToAndrzej Wlodzimierz Dziuba has been reported missing. Image: Police Scotland / DCT Media.
ToAndrzej Wlodzimierz Dziuba has been reported missing. Image: Police Scotland / DCT Media.

A 41-year-old man has been reported missing from Aberdeen.

Andrzej Wlodzimierz Dziuba was last seen in the Torry area of the city around 4.30pm on Tuesday.

He is described as 5ft 9ins tall, with short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black top, black tracksuit bottoms, dark blue Adidas trainers and a black rucksack.

Mr Dziuba is believed to be driving a white Audi A5, with the registration GF10 ZDA.

Police are now appealing to the public to help them trace the 41-year-old.

https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=599729338856564&set=a.477526581076841

Anyone who may have seen Mr Dziuba or knows of his whereabouts is urged to contact 101 quoting 2701 of April 4.

