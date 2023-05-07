Elgin City forward Kane Hester looks to the future after difficult campaign

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Elgin City forward Kane Hester accepted his side’s 3-0 loss against Bonnyrigg Rose was a disappointing end to a difficult season.

The Black and Whites finished the season in ninth spot – only a point above Albion Rovers who face the dreaded pyramid play-off against Lowland League winners Spartans.

The comprehensive defeat at New Dundas Park meant Bonnyrigg Rose finished in eighth spot in their debut SPFL season.

The mood of the visiting players contrasted sharply with the euphoria of last Saturday when Elgin secured their League Two place with a late victory against Dumbarton.

Top scorer Hester acknowledged afterwards that the feeling of relief carried over from that game had undoubtedly been a factor in their clash with the Rosey Posey.

He said: “I think it definitely had some kind of effect on our performance.

”I think for some of the guys they thought the season was over even although there was still another game to play but i’ts done, it’s over and we can now look forward.”

Hester indicated that another factor in the result had been that Bonnyrigg were, quite literally, fighting for survival in the hope of avoiding a nerve jangling play-off against local rivals Spartans.

He said: “That was the case without doubt.

“They really came at us and if roles had reversed we would have done the same and it would have been a totally different story.

“Today they needed the points and it showed on the pitch.”

The home side were lively during the first half with striker Kieran McGachie causing havoc amongst the Elgin defenders with his powerful runs.

The goalkeeping heroics of Daniel Hoban ensured Elgin were level at the interval with excellent saves from both McGachie and Calum Connolly.

Team line-up Here's how we are looking to face Bonnyrigg Rose this afternoon! Come on the City! ⚫️⚪️

McGachie broke the deadlock early in the second half when he headed home from Lee Currie’s corner.

Elgin’s interim player-manager Ross Draper almost equalised for Elgin shortly afterwards with a powerful header which was well saved by Rose keeper Paddy Martin before McGachie made it 2-0 on the hour, latching on to a precise pass from Currie before lashing the ball beyond Hoban.

Scott Gray put the result beyond doubt in the closing stages when he cut in from the left before firing home form a tight angle.

Despite the club’s poor season, Hester was pleased with his own performances overall, having finished top scorer with 29 goals.

He said: “I’m happy enough with the way I’ve been playing.

“I’ve scored a few goals although in the second half of the season I’ve had problems with an ankle injury and the team has struggled to create chances.

“It’s a case of looking forward now. I’ve got another year left on my contract and I’m hoping I can make an impact next season.”