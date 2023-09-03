Ross Draper irked by penalty decision but admits Elgin City were ‘too soft’ in Bonnyrigg Rose defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Elgin City

Ross Draper irked by penalty decision but admits Elgin City were ‘too soft’ in Bonnyrigg Rose defeat

The Borough Briggs were beaten 5-1 by the League Two leaders.

By Danny Law
Elgin City player-manager Ross Draper. Image: SNS.
Elgin City player-manager Ross Draper. Image: SNS.

Elgin player-manager Ross Draper criticised referee Scott Lambie’s pivotal penalty decision but admitted his side was “bullied” during their 5-1 defeat by Bonnyrigg Rose at New Dundas Park.

For 40 minutes, Draper’s containing tactics were successfully frustrating the home side until the referee ruled that Bonnyrigg full-back Neil Martyniuk had been fouled in the box by City’s Nathan Cooney.

Martyniuk converted the controversially-awarded penalty to open the scoring.

Draper said: “That was never a penalty in a million years.

“For me, it was a clear dive. No doubt about it, but the referee was quite quick with the whistle.

“Our plan was to compete and stay in the game at 0-0 and then shoot downhill in the second half.

“We’re too soft, to be honest, and we spoke about that as a group for 20 minutes after the game.

“If someone strikes it in the top corner from 40 yards, then you’ve got to applaud that, but we only had ourselves to blame.

“We need to be more aggressive in a controlled manner. Bonnyrigg were cute and streetwise and we got bullied.”

While the visitors were still reeling from Rose’s disputed penalty opener, they promptly conceded a second goal shortly before half time when Josh Grigor headed home.

Draper brought on Mitchell Taylor and Ben Barron in a bid to get back in the contest, only for a quick-fire double from Reis Peggie and Smart Osadolor to put the home team out of sight within four minutes of the restart.

Russell Dingwall pulled one back from the spot, but Martyniuk’s second penalty, deep into stoppage time, catapulted Bonnyrigg to the top of League Two and demoted Elgin from seventh to ninth, with only East Fife below them on goals scored.

Draper said:  “I keep beating the drum and repeating myself week in, week out.

“I want to see us passing the ball and being good on the ball.”

With no wins from their first five league fixtures, next weekend offers a welcome change of scene as City visit Championship Morton in the third round of the Challenge Cup.

That means another long trip south, but Draper added: “We’re used to that, so it doesn’t faze us.

“It’s a good opportunity for some of the boys to put themselves in the window and stake a claim for a place in the team.”

