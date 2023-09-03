No immediate safety risk from crumbling concrete confirmed in dozens of Scots schools, minister says

Scottish schools and other buildings where dangerous crumbling concrete has been found pose no “immediate risk to safety”, an SNP minister has said.

Wellbeing Economy Secretary Neil Gray confirmed investigations are ongoing to assess building in Scotland containing reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac).

The Scottish Government has confirmed the collapse-risk concrete is present in 35 Scottish schools, with checks underway to identify other public buildings such as hospitals and social housing where it may have been used.

The UK Government has ordered over 100 schools in England to close due to the presence of the material.

First Minister Humza Yousaf said on Saturday that Scottish ministers have no plans to close affected schools “at this stage”.

Speaking on BBC Scotland’s The Sunday Show programme, Mr Gray said: “At the moment, there is no immediate risk to people using these buildings and that is why we continue to support our local authority partners, NHS boards and others, that have Raac in their buildings to ensure that remains the case, and if there are issues to be resolved, that mitigations are taken to ensure people’s safety.”

There is no reason to believe that the safety concern has changed

The concrete was used from the 1950s until the mid-1990s, with the Institute of Structural Engineers saying it will only need to be replaced if it is considered to be of poor condition and at high-risk of collapse.

Mr Gray added: “There is no reason to believe that the safety concern has changed in the previous weeks.

“Obviously there are checks ongoing, including intrusive checks, because obviously some of this material is going to be deep into the structure of buildings.

“Some of that takes time to carry out.”

Which north east schools are affected?

Raac concrete has been identified at Mackie and Westhill Academies in Aberdeenshire, the council has confirmed.

A spokesperson said the local authority said investigations had been carried out across the school estate over the summer.

“However, this work will continue with a number of schools in October where intrusive or high level surveys are required to establish construction and ascertain the presence of RAAC , or otherwise.

“This is a precautionary measure where visual inspection to-date has been inconclusive coupled with construction drawings being silent on this issue.

Aberdeen City Council said the concrete has been found at seven schools. These are: Abbotswell Primary, Cornhill Primary, Hazlehead Academy, Northfield Academy, Quarryhill Primary School, St Machar Academy and Westpark School.

A spokesperson said: “[Aberdeen City Council] is fully aware of issues regarding Raac.

“Our top priority is the safety of young people and staff in our schools and members of the public and the staff in other buildings containing Raac.”

All properties where the concrete has been identified have been assessed for safety, the council said, and there will ongoing check where this is recommended by experts.

The spokesperson added: “We are aware of developments over the last 24 hours with regards to education premises in England and will continue to take account of any change to government guidance or other technical guidance.”

Two schools in Highland have been identified as having the concrete, while in Moray repair work is already underway at Forres Academy after the flawed material was found.

The local authority has wrote to parents and carers assuring repairs were being carried out.

Some classrooms will also be “locked with no access” with further work planned to “bring the structures up to the required standards” and “reduce risk in the future”.

On top of the repairs, Moray Council said there would be regular monitoring and inspections taking place.