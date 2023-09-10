Elgin City boss Barry Smith encouraged by performance against Greenock Morton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Elgin City

Elgin City boss Barry Smith encouraged by performance against Greenock Morton

The Borough Briggs side lost 2-1 at Cappielow in the third round of the SPFL Trust Trophy.

By Reporter
Elgin City striker Liam Harvey. Image: Bob Crombie
Elgin City striker Liam Harvey. Image: Bob Crombie

New Elgin City boss Barry Smith believes his side will take plenty of positives from their narrow 2-1 defeat by Greenock Morton at Cappielow on Saturday.

Liam Harvey struck after 16 minutes to give Smith the dream start in his first game in charge, though their Championship hosts responded with goals either side of half-time through Robbie Muirhead and Lewis McGrattan to claim victory and progress to round four.

City have endured a difficult start to their League Two campaign and currently sit second bottom in the table with only goal difference separating them and East Fife at the foot of the table.

Despite their poor form, Smith’s men put in a valiant showing and the new boss, who has had just one training session with his players, feels there is more to come from his squad.

“There’s a lot to work with there, I don’t like getting beat but credit to the players for sticking at it,” Smith said.

“We knew coming to Cappielow is always difficult, teams in the Championship don’t like playing against Morton.

“I’ve only taken one training session, the one thing I can’t fault the players for is effort.

“They worked their socks off, they were disciplined in their position which is what we asked them to be.

“We just have to be a wee bit better in decision making and making the right pass or movement – that’s something that we can fix.”

The Elgin manager was delighted by the attacking move which led to their opening goal and explained it was something worked on in training.

Ryan MacLeman’s cut-back was turned home by Harvey who found himself free inside the box after an intelligent run by Matty Wright.

“We set up in a specific way that we thought could cause them problems and obviously we got the first goal that was down to something that we’ve worked on,” Smith added.

“It was something that we’d looked at in training, we have players who can get in behind in those areas.

“It was pleasing when you see that and that the three strikers all played a part in it.”

Smith will lead his side in the league for the first time on Saturday when Dumbarton visit Borough Briggs.

The Sons have enjoyed a good start to the new campaign but the City boss insists his side will be going all out for their first win of the season.

Elgin’s last home league win was in April in a 1-0 success over Saturday’s opponents.

“We want to make sure that when we play at home we are winning games, so we’ll set up in a fashion to win the game,” Smith said.

“Against Morton, they had a lot of the ball but because we’re organised we made it very difficult and when you do that two divisions down, then it becomes even more difficult.”

More from Elgin City

Barry Smith. Image: SNS
Barry Smith looking to impart his ideas on Elgin City in first game in…
Matthew Wright celebrates scoring his first Elgin City goal with Brian Cameron. Image: Bob Crombie.
Ross County boss Malky Mackay challenges striker Matthew Wright to make most of loan…
Barry Smith. Image: SNS
Barry Smith intends to keep Ross Draper part of his Elgin City coaching team
Barry Smith is favourite for the St Mirren job
Barry Smith appointed manager at Elgin City
Elgin City player-manager Ross Draper. Image: SNS.
Ross Draper irked by penalty decision but admits Elgin City were 'too soft' in…
Elgin City player-manager Ross Draper. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Elgin City chase repeat success story away to Bonnyrigg Rose
Matthew Wright celebrates scoring his first Elgin City goal with Brian Cameron. Image: Bob Crombie.
Matthew Wright on tips from Ross County boss Malky Mackay which have left him…
Matthew Wright celebrates scoring his first Elgin City goal with Brian Cameron. Image: Bob Crombie.
Matthew Wright hopes maiden Elgin City goal is 'first of many' after Ross County…
Darryl McHardy bagged the winner against Stranraer. Image: SNS
Darryl McHardy relishing opportunity to say final Elgin City farewell in testimonial against Buckie…
Russell Dingwall in action for Elgin City against Motherwell
Russell Dingwall confident Elgin City's best has yet to come

Conversation