Thunderstorm weather warning issued for Grampian as temperatures reach 20C

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Thunderstorm weather warning issued for Grampian as temperatures reach 20C

The yellow weather warning will come into effect from 2pm today and remain in force until midnight.

By Michelle Henderson
Yellow weather warning for thunderstorm issued across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.
The warning will come into effect from 2pm today. Image: DC Thomson.

Residents across Grampian are set for a day of bad weather as a thunderstorm warning is issued.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms affecting large parts of the north-east.

Communities in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and parts of Moray are to bear the brunt of the conditions.

However, temperatures in the north-east are set to reach highs of 20C.

The warning will come into effect from 2pm today and remain in force until midnight.

Flood alerts have also been issued by Sepa covering parts of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

Hail, strong winds and lightning strikes are expected to develop over the course of the day.

Met Office forecasters are warning residents and business owners they could experience a loss of power and localised flooding due to the conditions.

Commuters may also experience delays in their journey times due to cancellations across the transport network.

Damage to buildings due to flooding is also possible.

Flood warnings issued ahead of thunderstorm warning

This morning, Sepa has issued a total of 11 flood alerts across Scotland, including Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

Officials are warning heavy thundery showers could lead to excess surface water and flood damage.

Residents are being urged to remain vigilant.

In a statement, published on their website, they wrote: “The heaviest rainfall will be localised and some locations within the area may experience very little rainfall.

“Urban areas and the transport network are at greatest risk of flash flooding from the heavy showers.

“Typical impacts are likely to include flooding of roads, transport infrastructure and properties, along with difficult driving conditions and disruption to travel.”

 

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

A police car and a fire engine can be seen parked up at the scene.
Firefighters tackle fire on South Deeside Road
The warning will come into effect from 2pm today. Image: DC Thomson.
Bus gates just the beginning with 'war on motorists' to bring Aberdeen roads revolution…
5
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Road rage cyclist in court for punching Mercedes driver
The warning will come into effect from 2pm today. Image: DC Thomson.
Gallery: Decades of delegates and displays at Offshore Europe
Smoke and fire at farm in Dyce
Crews tackle farm machinery fire near Dyce
The warning will come into effect from 2pm today. Image: DC Thomson.
Girl, 13, reported missing from Fraserburgh has been traced
The warning will come into effect from 2pm today. Image: DC Thomson.
From Cullen to Stonehaven, where did I find the cheapest whippy ice cream in…
The warning will come into effect from 2pm today. Image: DC Thomson.
Keith sex assault OAP 'ashamed' as he's sentenced for pushing woman down hotel stairs
The warning will come into effect from 2pm today. Image: DC Thomson.
How Fettercairn mum of three went from RAF pilot to award-winning marmalade maker
The warning will come into effect from 2pm today. Image: DC Thomson.
After a country escape with hearty (and hefty) dishes? You won't regret visiting Allanshill…