Thunderstorm weather warning issued for Grampian as temperatures reach 20C

Residents across Grampian are set for a day of bad weather as a thunderstorm warning is issued.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms affecting large parts of the north-east.

Communities in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and parts of Moray are to bear the brunt of the conditions.

However, temperatures in the north-east are set to reach highs of 20C.

The warning will come into effect from 2pm today and remain in force until midnight.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning update ⚠️ Today's yellow warning for thunderstorms has been updated to include parts of the Midlands and Lincolnshire, as well as parts of northeast Scotland. Valid 14:00 until 23:59 Stay #WeatherAware pic.twitter.com/QYvCoAzWL9 — Met Office (@metoffice) September 10, 2023

Flood alerts have also been issued by Sepa covering parts of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

Hail, strong winds and lightning strikes are expected to develop over the course of the day.

Met Office forecasters are warning residents and business owners they could experience a loss of power and localised flooding due to the conditions.

Commuters may also experience delays in their journey times due to cancellations across the transport network.

Damage to buildings due to flooding is also possible.

Flood warnings issued ahead of thunderstorm warning

This morning, Sepa has issued a total of 11 flood alerts across Scotland, including Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

Officials are warning heavy thundery showers could lead to excess surface water and flood damage.

Residents are being urged to remain vigilant.

In a statement, published on their website, they wrote: “The heaviest rainfall will be localised and some locations within the area may experience very little rainfall.

“Urban areas and the transport network are at greatest risk of flash flooding from the heavy showers.

“Typical impacts are likely to include flooding of roads, transport infrastructure and properties, along with difficult driving conditions and disruption to travel.”