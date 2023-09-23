Substitutes show Elgin City boss Barry Smith they have quality

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Substitutes show Elgin City boss Barry Smith they have quality

Borough Briggs boss hails the early reaction from his squad as they chase their second successive League Two win.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
Elgin City manager Barry Smith is chasing back-to-back wins, with a visit to Clyde this weekend. Image: Bob Crombie
Boss Barry Smith praised his Elgin City players for proving they can make impacts when stepping off the bench.

The Borough Briggs manager, who recently replaced Ross Draper in the hotseat, guided his team to their first League Two win of the season at the weekend as they defeated joint-leaders Dumbarton 2-0.

Goals from Ross County loanee Connall Ewan and Aberdeen loan striker Liam Harvey sunk the Sons as they now get set for Saturday’s trip to Hamilton to tackle basement side Clyde.

Smith’s first game at the City helm was a 2-1 SPFL Trust Trophy loss at Championship Morton and they followed that with a winning result to climb up to seventh spot – three points ahead of Clyde.

‘Everyone is willing to play their part’

Former Dundee, Alloa, Aldershot Town, East Fife, Raith Rovers boss Smith is thrilled by the reaction from his players, whether they’ve started or not so far.

He said: “I said when I came in I needed everyone in the squad and I was delighted that Owen Cairns and Kenny MacInnes came on and did their jobs. They played their parts.

Barry Smith during his time in charge of Raith Rovers. Image: SNS Group

“I have said to the players they have always got to be ready to come on and make an impact. Owen and Kenny came off the bench and did what we asked of them and they contributed to the win.

“We also had Ben Barron on the bench, who rolled his ankle on Tuesday.

“Ross (Draper) wanted to be on the bench, but we can’t put him on given his injury. Any knock on his shoulder and he’d be out for a longer spell.

“Everyone is willing to play their part, which is excellent to see as a manager.

“It’s a good group. They are willing to work hard, listen and learn.

“I have changed the shape a wee bit and the players are doing what we’re asking of them. If they do that, it’s something to build on.”

A lot more to come from Elgin

Staggies defender Ewan, 17, and 18-year-old Dons forward Harvey got the all-important goals last week.

Smith knows it’s only the first step forward after a tough start for the team, but he is thrilled to see the loan players make their mark.

He said: “It was important to get off to a winning start (at home).

“In terms of the performance, we had to be resilient for spells of the game. We were also comfortable in other parts of the game.

“There were a lot of pleasing aspects, but we still have a lot to work on.

“But the first win is good for the fans. It’s brilliant. You could tell there was a good atmosphere at the ground and after the game.

“People who work there on a daily or weekly basis, you can see smiles on their faces. These people work hard and hopefully we can build on that.

Aberdeen’s Liam Harvey has netted two goals in two games for Elgin City. Image: SNS Group

“It was also great to get the young boys on the scoresheet. Connall has done very well at the back, while Liam, playing through the middle, scored for the second week in a row. Hopefully he takes confidence from that and kicks on.”

‘We will have to be on our toes’

With Brian McLean’s Clyde being only three points below Elgin at the foot of League Two, Smith is calling on his side to keep the levels up to give themselves of returning with the points.

He added: “Anyone really can beat anyone in this league.

“We will have to be on our toes again to make sure we give the same kind of performance as last week and I challenge the players to give these high levels week in, week out.

“The game against Clyde will be tricky. They have got to win at some point – we just have to make sure it’s not against us.”

