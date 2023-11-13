Barry Smith leaves role as Elgin City manager after just two months at Borough Briggs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Barry Smith leaves role as Elgin City manager after just two months at Borough Briggs

Elgin say Smith's increased work commitments in his day job are the reason behind his departure.

By Andy Skinner
Elgin City manager Barry Smith watches on at Balmoor.
Elgin City manager Barry Smith. Image: Duncan Brown.

Elgin City have confirmed that manager Barry Smith has left his position after just two months at Borough Briggs.

In a statement, the Black and Whites confirmed that Dundee-based Smith is reluctantly stepping down due to increased work commitments in his day job.

Smith took over from Ross Draper in September, with Draper remaining at the club in a playing capacity.

Draper will now step back into interim charge, with City next in League Two action away to Dumbarton on Saturday.

He will be assisted by Stevie Dunn, with fellow coach Charlie Charlesworth having also left the club due to work commitments.

The former Dundee and Raith Rovers boss took charge of just eight matches, with a notable low point coming last month when Elgin were hammered 6-0 by East of Scotland Premier Division side Jeanfield Swifts in the Scottish Cup.

Barry Smith during Elgin City’s 2-0 win over Bonnyrigg Rose. Image: Bob Crombie.

City were undefeated at home in Smith’s short tenure however, with the 49-year-old bowing out on a high in Saturday’s 2-0 victory over Bonnyrigg Rose which took the Moray outfit off the bottom of League Two.

Smith’s departure will leave Elgin looking for their fourth manager since the start of the year.

A club statement said: “Elgin City Football Club can confirm that they have reluctantly agreed to part company with current first team manager Barry Smith with immediate effect.

“The club understands that Barry’s work commitments in his day job have increased and he is unable to guarantee the same level of commitment that he feels Elgin City and their supporters deserve.

“The club wish to place on record their thanks to Barry for his endeavours and wish him good luck for the future.”

Conversation