Barry Smith leaves role as Elgin City manager after just two months at Borough Briggs

Elgin City have confirmed that manager Barry Smith has left his position after just two months at Borough Briggs.

In a statement, the Black and Whites confirmed that Dundee-based Smith is reluctantly stepping down due to increased work commitments in his day job.

Smith took over from Ross Draper in September, with Draper remaining at the club in a playing capacity.

Draper will now step back into interim charge, with City next in League Two action away to Dumbarton on Saturday.

He will be assisted by Stevie Dunn, with fellow coach Charlie Charlesworth having also left the club due to work commitments.

The former Dundee and Raith Rovers boss took charge of just eight matches, with a notable low point coming last month when Elgin were hammered 6-0 by East of Scotland Premier Division side Jeanfield Swifts in the Scottish Cup.

City were undefeated at home in Smith’s short tenure however, with the 49-year-old bowing out on a high in Saturday’s 2-0 victory over Bonnyrigg Rose which took the Moray outfit off the bottom of League Two.

Smith’s departure will leave Elgin looking for their fourth manager since the start of the year.

A club statement said: “Elgin City Football Club can confirm that they have reluctantly agreed to part company with current first team manager Barry Smith with immediate effect.

“The club understands that Barry’s work commitments in his day job have increased and he is unable to guarantee the same level of commitment that he feels Elgin City and their supporters deserve.

“The club wish to place on record their thanks to Barry for his endeavours and wish him good luck for the future.”