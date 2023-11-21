New manager Derek Adams outlines his vision for Ross County

Derek Adams insists he’ll bring attacking flair to Ross County after taking charge of the Dingwall club for a third time.

The 48-year-old left League Two side Morecambe on Monday to sign a one-year rolling contract at the Scottish Premiership club, replacing Malky Mackay, who was sacked last week.

The man who brought top-flight football to the Global Energy Stadium for the first time in 2012 returns to the north of Scotland after working nine largely successful years in England.

Aside from a short spell in charge of Bradford City, Adams moved clubs on, taking Plymouth and Morecambe to promotions into League One in 2017 and 2021.

It all kicks off on Saturday as County host Derek McInnes’ Kilmarnock.

The Staggies are only ahead of basement side Livingston on goal difference, but within six points of sixth spot, with a game in hand on a few rivals.

Adams wants a winning start, but he also wants to entertain.

He said: “If you look at my teams over the years, at Plymouth, Bradford and Morecambe we always want to be on the front foot and get forward.

“I want my teams to create chances. I’ve always said I want my teams to be like how I played, get forward and try to get people excited.

“I don’t want to see my team pass the ball 30 times in our own half or in our own penalty area.

“I want us to get aggressive, get forward and attack.

“What does a supporter want to see? They want to see their team creating chances and scoring goals.

“That’s what I’ll be looking to see on the touchline.”

Supporters urged to play their part

And never losing sight of what fans want is high on the priority list for former Aberdeen and County midfielder Adams.

He said: “Ross County supporters are passionate about their club, their team and their area.

“I want to drive the team further forward now.

“I’ll need their support along the way and I’m sure they’ll be there supporting us against Kilmarnock.”

Club ‘much better’ since Adams left

Almost a decade after leaving County, Adams sees the club has made strides off the park while mainly always still playing in the Premiership.

He added: “The club has made a lot of progress, the changing rooms are a lot better I’m told.

“There has been a lot of improvements, not just structurally but in other areas too.

“Personnel-wise, it has improved over the years and that was something that needed done.

“It can only happen in small stages but they’ve done well at it.

“The infrastructure has changed. It is a much better football club since I left.

“The chairman (Roy MacGregor), the CEO (Steven Ferguson), and the previous managers have all helped achieve that success, for it to last as long as it has as a Premiership side.

“I know they went back down, but they quite quickly got back to the Premiership. It has moved on as a club.”

Cashing in on home fixtures

County have not posted a win since leaving Kilmarnock as 1-0 victors in September, meaning a winless run of eight league games.

However, they do benefit from five of their next seven fixtures being on home turf, with St Mirren visiting next Tuesday night next on the list.