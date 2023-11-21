New manager Derek Adams outlines his vision for Ross County

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

New manager Derek Adams outlines his vision for Ross County

After replacing Malky Mackay as the Staggies manager, Adams spells out how he wants his team to play in bid to climb the table.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
New Ross County manager Derek Adams. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
New Ross County manager Derek Adams. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Derek Adams insists he’ll bring attacking flair to Ross County after taking charge of the Dingwall club for a third time.

The 48-year-old left League Two side Morecambe on Monday to sign a one-year rolling contract at the Scottish Premiership club, replacing Malky Mackay, who was sacked last week.

The man who brought top-flight football to the Global Energy Stadium for the first time in 2012 returns to the north of Scotland after working nine largely successful years in England.

Aside from a short spell in charge of Bradford City, Adams moved clubs on, taking Plymouth and Morecambe to promotions into League One in 2017 and 2021.

It all kicks off on Saturday as County host Derek McInnes’ Kilmarnock.

The Staggies are only ahead of basement side Livingston on goal difference, but within six points of sixth spot, with a game in hand on a few rivals.

Adams wants a winning start, but he also wants to entertain.

He said: “If you look at my teams over the years, at Plymouth, Bradford and Morecambe we always want to be on the front foot and get forward.

“I want my teams to create chances. I’ve always said I want my teams to be like how I played, get forward and try to get people excited.

“I don’t want to see my team pass the ball 30 times in our own half or in our own penalty area.

“I want us to get aggressive, get forward and attack.

“What does a supporter want to see? They want to see their team creating chances and scoring goals.

“That’s what I’ll be looking to see on the touchline.”

From left – Steven Ferguson, Ross County chief executive, new manager Derek Adams, and Ross County chairman Roy MacGregor. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Supporters urged to play their part

And never losing sight of what fans want is high on the priority list for former Aberdeen and County midfielder Adams.

He said: “Ross County supporters are passionate about their club, their team and their area.

“I want to drive the team further forward now.

“I’ll need their support along the way and I’m sure they’ll be there supporting us against Kilmarnock.”

Club ‘much better’ since Adams left

Almost a decade after leaving County, Adams sees the club has made strides off the park while mainly always still playing in the Premiership.

He added: “The club has made a lot of progress, the changing rooms are a lot better I’m told.

“There has been a lot of improvements, not just structurally but in other areas too.

“Personnel-wise, it has improved over the years and that was something that needed done.

“It can only happen in small stages but they’ve done well at it.

“The infrastructure has changed. It is a much better football club since I left.

“The chairman (Roy MacGregor), the CEO (Steven Ferguson), and the previous managers have all helped achieve that success, for it to last as long as it has as a Premiership side.

“I know they went back down, but they quite quickly got back to the Premiership. It has moved on as a club.”

Cashing in on home fixtures

County have not posted a win since leaving Kilmarnock as 1-0 victors in September, meaning a winless run of eight league games.

However, they do benefit from five of their next seven fixtures being on home turf, with St Mirren visiting next Tuesday night next on the list.

More from Ross County

Ross County chairman Roy MacGregor explains why Derek Adams was the right man to replace Malky Mackay as the manager. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Third-time move for Derek Adams was first for Ross County chairman Roy MacGregor
Former Ross County manager Derek Adams.
Duncan Shearer: New Ross County boss Derek Adams is testing the 'don't go back'…
Derek Adams is once more the manager of Ross County. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
New boss Derek Adams targets European chase for Ross County
Ross County chief executive Steven Ferguson, left, new boss Derek Adams, centre, and chairman Roy MacGregor. Image: Ross County.
Ross County confirm return of Derek Adams for third spell as manager
Derek Adams after leading Morcambe into League One after a play-off final win at Wembley. Image: Shutterstock.
Former player Martin Scott tips Derek Adams to lift Ross County in Premiership
Derek Adams, pictured at the Global Energy Stadium in 2013. Image: SNS Group
Derek Adams' Ross County return to be confirmed on Monday night
Derek Adams with the silverware at Wembley after taking Morecambe into League One via the play-off final against Newport County. Image: Shutterstock.
Morecambe boss Derek Adams linked with Ross County return
Ross County's Don Cowie.
Michael Fraser backs Don Cowie to use spell as Ross County interim boss to…
Ross County boss Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Analysis: Malky Mackay's Ross County reign is over - but his long-term foundations remain…
Malky Mackay with Ross County chairman Roy MacGregor. Image: SNS
Roy MacGregor says lack of bounce following Ross County's survival drama led to Malky…