Elgin interim boss Ross Draper takes positives from narrow Dumbarton defeat

The Borough Briggs side were beaten 1-0 by the Sons in Scottish League Two.

By Reporter
Elgin City's Ross Draper. Image: SNS.
Battling Elgin were unable to complete the double over title-chasing Dumbarton as a Tony Wallace penalty settled a hard-fought encounter in favour of the hosts.

The Borough Briggs side, looking to repeat September’s home win against the Sons, gave as good as they got for spells but remain just two points above bottom-of-the-table Clyde.

Interim boss Ross Draper said: “We knew it was going to be a tough game coming here as they’re a good side. They move the ball well and they are where they are for a reason.

“But I can’t fault the boys’ effort and determination – I thought we defended well for long spells.”

Visiting keeper Tom McHale was in action on seven minutes with a fine diving save to tip Ryan Wallace’s netbound shot onto the crossbar.

Elgin responded ten minutes later through a Rory McEwan 20-yarder that flew over the bar.

The closest Elgin came to snatching a goal in the opening half was through a 16-yard shot from Brian Cameron which drifted wide of the left-hand post.

But the Sons went closer still on the stroke of the interval when Carlo Pignatiello’s effort rebounded from the bar.

Pignatiello was a danger again on the restart when, released by Finlay Gray, he sent an angled cross-cum-shot flashing wide of the far upright.

Connal Ewan tested home keeper Brett Long for the first time on 58 minutes with a looping header before Elgin had a narrow escape again when Tony Wallace’s shot struck a post.

At the other end Rob Jones forced a good save with a header which was destined for the top left corner until Long leapt high to claw the ball to safety.

But, just as Elgin displayed some encouraging signs, they were dealt a big blow when Dumbarton were awarded a penalty, Kalvin Orsi went down under a challenge from Ewan and Wallace converted from the spot despite McHale’s despairing dive.

The visitors responded with an angled shot from Ryan MacLeman that drifted wide of the right post before Jake Dolzanski’s header flew over the bar.

However, Dumbarton continued to look more potent in the final third and they hit the woodwork yet again on 89 minutes then Gray rounded McHale only to see his angled shot strike a post.

Draper added: “We withstood a lot of pressure and then we had a chance with Jonesy that if it goes in then we go one-up. Then two minutes later we give a penalty away and are 1-0 down so it’s those thin margins that determine games.

“I just said to the boys in the dressing room that it’s small margins.”

Elgin will bid for just their third win of the campaign when they host Forfar Athletic on Tuesday evening and Draper said: “We have a big one on Tuesday so we have to dust ourselves down and go again.

“We’ve had that much change management-wise all season that we need some continuity in terms of how we play.”

