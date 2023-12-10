New Elgin City boss has plenty to ponder after 4-0 defeat by East Fife

New Elgin City boss Allan Hale was left in no doubt on Saturday the challenge he faces to move the Black and Whites away from the danger zone.

The former Huntly boss took charge of City for the first time as they were beaten 4-0 by East Fife.

The loss at Bayview leaves City second bottom of League Two and four points above basement side Clyde.

Hale said: “This was going to be one of those types of days to be able to find out about the players.

“I only met them on Thursday for the first time and had 75 minutes with them, so preparation for the game wasn’t ideal.

“I had to go with the status quo with regards to system and personnel.

“The goals we gave away were frustrating as I don’t think East Fife had to work for them.

“We gifted them all four which was a real disappointment, as the defensive structure has to be the basis as to how you start to climb the table.

“On the flip side one shot on target in the match and a real lack of quality from middle to final third paints the picture of the performance and how the result ended up what was.

“One or two individuals showed something, but that was at a time when the game was beyond us at that point.

“There is a lot of work to do an we need to get them on the training pitch quickly and hopefully turn in better performances and then performances turn into results.

“At 1-0 we were well in the game, but it’s that decision making and not having the bravery to get a cross in the box, or not get your shot away when you had the opportunity to do it.

“And right on half time we gifted poor goal.”

With Jake Dolzanski suspended for the Borough Briggs outfit, Blair McKenzie came into the starting line up inthe only change from the side which beat Forfar in midweek.

The Fifers went in front after 21 minutes when Scott Shepherd set up Brogan Walls to lash the ball past goalkeeper Thomas McHale.

The Methil men doubled their lead in stoppage time in the first half when a Walls corner from the left was only half cleared and fell perfectly for Nathan Austin to drive a first time shot low into the net from 12 yards.

Austin had the ball in the net again in 55 minutes, but was flagged offside.

East Fife went three up in 62 minutes when Ryan Schiavone and Austin combined to free Shepherd and he laid the ball on perfectly for Walls to score a sensational goal.

Hale rang the changes, but to little effect as the home side netted a fourth five minutes from time after a mistake by Ross Draper let Shepherd in to crack the ball past McHale from 10 yards.

Hale added: “I don’t know if I will have any money to spend come the January transfer window, I’ve not had that conversation yet.

“We will have those conversations, it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to realise we need players for certain areas, particularly in forward areas, where we have a lack of depth, and one or two other areas.

“We will look to address that if we can.

“There is not just a performance to look at there are things to address in terms of mentality, which sometimes can be a bit more difficult to change depending on the personnel you have. There is a lot to do.”