GALLERY: Hundreds of families enjoy Inverurie’s Reindeer Parade despite the rain

Our photographers show the magical evening as the Cairngorm reindeer visited Inverurie.

Youngsters with Santa and the reindeer. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Alberto Lejarraga & Emma Grady

Hundreds of families gathered in Inverurie as the Cairngorm Reindeer Parade played its annual visit to the town.

Like last year’s parade, the event was a success despite the unfavourable weather conditions, with families from across Aberdeenshire enjoying a magical evening despite the continuous rain.

A yellow weather warning for Aberdeenshire as Storm Elin showered the country did not stop most families from coming to the event.

Attendants were delighted by the Cairngorm reindeer as they made their way from the High Street to the Town Hall.

The evening was magical for children, who not only saw the majestic animals, but were also able to visit Santa in his Grotto.

The Inverurie Reindeer Parade in pictures

Our photographer Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson was there to capture the best moments which show the magic of the Cairngorm Reindeer Parade in Inverurie:

Left to right is Doug Williamson, Myah Williamson (6) and Brogan Tilney.
Left to right is Mikey, Lynsey, Abi (9) and Logan (6)
The Parade goes through Inverurie.
Graham Watson dressed up as Santa.
Youngsters having fun at the parade.
Left to right is Holly Auchnie (7) Natalie Henderson, Gavin Auchnie and Frankie Auchnie (2)
Left to right is Richard, Emma Godwin and William (10)
Gordon and Lyra MackIntosh (3)
Crowds enjoy the Cairngorm Reindeer Parade.
Youngsters enjoying the parade.
Large crowds turn out to watch the Cairngorm Reindeer Parade.
Santa greets the crowd.
One of the Cairngorm reindeer poses for the camera.
Cheering on the reindeer.
Aria-Rose Cumming (5) getting her face painted.
Shelby Chalmers (9) getting her hair braided.
Crowds wave to Santa and the reindeer.
Left to right is Cody Massie (5) Brodie Smith (5) Seren Flatt (5) Cara Massie (5)
Hanna Macdonald (5) with reindeer face paint.
Bands played at the Cairngorm Reindeer Parade.

 

Gallery: First look as Aberdeen Christmas Village opens and lights up Broad Street

 

