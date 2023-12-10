GALLERY: Hundreds of families enjoy Inverurie’s Reindeer Parade despite the rain

Hundreds of families gathered in Inverurie as the Cairngorm Reindeer Parade played its annual visit to the town.

Like last year’s parade, the event was a success despite the unfavourable weather conditions, with families from across Aberdeenshire enjoying a magical evening despite the continuous rain.

A yellow weather warning for Aberdeenshire as Storm Elin showered the country did not stop most families from coming to the event.

Attendants were delighted by the Cairngorm reindeer as they made their way from the High Street to the Town Hall.

The evening was magical for children, who not only saw the majestic animals, but were also able to visit Santa in his Grotto.

The Inverurie Reindeer Parade in pictures

Our photographer Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson was there to capture the best moments which show the magic of the Cairngorm Reindeer Parade in Inverurie: