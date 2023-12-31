Robert Jones keen to extend stay with Elgin City after short-term contract ends

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Robert Jones keen to extend stay with Elgin City after short-term contract ends

The 28-year-old forward, who scored in Elgin's 2-1 win over Peterhead on Saturday, signed for the Black and Whites in October under then-boss Barry Smith.

By Sophie Goodwin
Elgin City forward Robert Jones celebrates after scoring in the League Two win over Peterhead at Borough Briggs.
Robert Jones celebrates scoring for Elgin City in the win over Peterhead at Borough Briggs. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Robert Jones is keen to extend his stay at Borough Briggs after his short-term contract at Elgin City came to an end.

The 28-year-old forward had been without a club for almost a year until he signed for the Black and Whites in October under then-boss Barry Smith.

He last played for Irish club Finn Harps and previously turned out for Scottish clubs BSC Glasgow, East Fife, Albion Rovers, Dumbarton, Stranraer and Clyde.

Jones has made nine appearances for Elgin in League Two – making six starts – and has scored two goals, including the second in their 2-1 home win over Peterhead on Saturday.

That victory saw Allan Hale secure his first win as Elgin boss as Ryan MacLeman opened the scoring after 39 minutes and Jones bagged the second in the 62nd minute, before Kieran Shanks pulled a goal back for Peterhead in injury time.

Having enjoyed his short spell with Elgin, Jones hopes he has not made his final appearance for the club as he reflected on how he came to join the Moray club.

Jones said: “I had known Barry for a few years.

“He was assistant at Dumbarton (where Jones played during the 2020-21 season), and I had been out for a year with a sore back and was desperate to get back playing.

“I had a good relationship with Barry, who brought me up to Elgin on an initial basis until Christmas. It has been good to get some games under my belt.

“Since I have been here I have really enjoyed it and I don’t see myself going anywhere else.”

Win has to be ‘catalyst’ in Elgin’s bid to climb League Two table

Elgin City's Robert Jones attempts a bicycle kick in a League Two match against Peterhead at Borough Briggs.
Elgin City’s Robert Jones attempts a bicycle kick against Peterhead. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

When asked if he wanted to be part of the squad for the second half of the season, Jones said: “Definitely.

“The boys are enjoying it since the new gaffer (Hale) and Stefan (Laird) have come in.

“You can clearly see the specific style of play. I think against Peterhead we got the benefit of that and it was really enjoyable. Maybe not so much the last 10 minutes when I couldn’t breathe – but it was still good!”

The victory over Peterhead leaves Elgin ninth in League Two, but the Black and Whites are now only two points behind Forfar Athletic, who have played one game more.

Jones hopes Saturday’s win at Borough Briggs can help his side build momentum as they look to escape the relegation battle.

The Elgin forward said: “I thought we were really good against Stenhousemuir (2-0 defeat), but we just lost two sloppy goals that we didn’t want to do.

“This weekend against Peterhead, who are definitely title challengers, I think we dominated the game for 70 or 80 minutes until we were just trying to see the game out.

“I think it should be a catalyst and we will look to take it into the game next week.”

Conversation