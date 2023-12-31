Robert Jones keen to extend stay with Elgin City after short-term contract ends

Robert Jones is keen to extend his stay at Borough Briggs after his short-term contract at Elgin City came to an end.

The 28-year-old forward had been without a club for almost a year until he signed for the Black and Whites in October under then-boss Barry Smith.

He last played for Irish club Finn Harps and previously turned out for Scottish clubs BSC Glasgow, East Fife, Albion Rovers, Dumbarton, Stranraer and Clyde.

Jones has made nine appearances for Elgin in League Two – making six starts – and has scored two goals, including the second in their 2-1 home win over Peterhead on Saturday.

That victory saw Allan Hale secure his first win as Elgin boss as Ryan MacLeman opened the scoring after 39 minutes and Jones bagged the second in the 62nd minute, before Kieran Shanks pulled a goal back for Peterhead in injury time.

Having enjoyed his short spell with Elgin, Jones hopes he has not made his final appearance for the club as he reflected on how he came to join the Moray club.

Jones said: “I had known Barry for a few years.

“He was assistant at Dumbarton (where Jones played during the 2020-21 season), and I had been out for a year with a sore back and was desperate to get back playing.

“I had a good relationship with Barry, who brought me up to Elgin on an initial basis until Christmas. It has been good to get some games under my belt.

“Since I have been here I have really enjoyed it and I don’t see myself going anywhere else.”

Win has to be ‘catalyst’ in Elgin’s bid to climb League Two table

When asked if he wanted to be part of the squad for the second half of the season, Jones said: “Definitely.

“The boys are enjoying it since the new gaffer (Hale) and Stefan (Laird) have come in.

“You can clearly see the specific style of play. I think against Peterhead we got the benefit of that and it was really enjoyable. Maybe not so much the last 10 minutes when I couldn’t breathe – but it was still good!”

The victory over Peterhead leaves Elgin ninth in League Two, but the Black and Whites are now only two points behind Forfar Athletic, who have played one game more.

Jones hopes Saturday’s win at Borough Briggs can help his side build momentum as they look to escape the relegation battle.

The Elgin forward said: “I thought we were really good against Stenhousemuir (2-0 defeat), but we just lost two sloppy goals that we didn’t want to do.

“This weekend against Peterhead, who are definitely title challengers, I think we dominated the game for 70 or 80 minutes until we were just trying to see the game out.

“I think it should be a catalyst and we will look to take it into the game next week.”