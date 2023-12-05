New Elgin City boss Allan Hale hopes to bring success to Borough Briggs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Elgin City

New Elgin City boss Allan Hale hopes to bring success to Borough Briggs

The ex-Huntly manager and assistant Stefan Laird aim to lift City after they agree two-and-a-half year deals.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
The new Elgin City management, boss Allan Hale, left, and assistant manager Stefan Laird.
The new Elgin City management, boss Allan Hale, left, and assistant manager Stefan Laird. Image: Elgin City FC

New Elgin City manager Allan Hale is confident he can help the League Two club enjoy a positive future.

Hale and assistant Stefan Laird, who resigned from Highland League club Huntly on Monday, are the new management pairing at Elgin, having agreed terms on a two-and-a-half-year contract.

During their two full seasons in charge, they guided the Black and Golds to 10th and eighth in the Highland League and depart with the club sixth in the division.

Hale joined Huntly three-and-a-half years ago from junior side Fraserburgh United where he was player-assistant manager.

He takes over from Barry Smith, who spent just two months in the hot seat, before leaving in November due to increased work commitments.

Smith had replaced player-boss Ross Draper, who had a short spell in charge from May, following the sacking of long-time manager Gavin Price, who recently became the manager at Highland League champions Brechin City.

Stability needed most at Elgin City

It has been a year of turmoil for Elgin, who avoided the relegation play-off by the skin of their teeth last term, guided to safety by Draper, Charlie Charlesworth and Steven Dunn.

Elgin are ninth in League Two, five points clear of Clyde, who they were due to host last weekend. This Saturday, they are away to East Fife, who are just one point above them.

Interim player-boss Draper helped guide the team to a crucial 1-0 home win against Forfar Athletic on November 21, which was their last outing.

Hale says the chance to take charge of an SPFL club was too good to ignore.

Elgin have ‘talented’ group of players

When asked about taking on a job, he said: “Every job is a challenge, regardless of the levels.

“I am a very positive guy and I have a positive outlook on things. That will certainly be my approach to the role.

“Hopefully we can implement a style of football the players will enjoy and the supporters will enjoy watching it.

“Over time, we can hopefully build a team that can move forward and we can enjoy a bit of success together. I am really grateful for the opportunity.

“It is a fantastic opportunity at a really good club with a talented group of players. I am excited to get in and I am looking forward to meeting the players on Thursday.

“Hopefully we can enjoy some good and positives times together.”

Ross Draper has been in interim charge while also playing for Elgin City. Image: SNS Group

Hale praises impact of Ross Draper

And Hale insists under the guidance of Draper, he already senses he is coming into lead a group of players with the right attitude.

He added: “Ross Draper has done a really good job, in terms of getting the players stabilised and focused on obtaining positive results. He’s managed to do that.

“From speaking to him and the players, I sense there is a really motivated group there. They are hungry, determined and motivated.

“For me, that’s a good start, because we have a group who believe in themselves. They have the passion towards their football and the club.

“I am looking forward to going in. This week will be difficult to implement too much of our own work early doors, that will take a little bit of time.

Allan Hale as Huntly manager. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

“We will, in the short-term, lean on Ross, in terms of the approach he’s taken, then as time goes on, we will implement our own ideas.

“We want to introduce a brand of football that is enjoyable for the players and for the supporters.”

