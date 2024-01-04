Elgin City sign full-back Lyall Booth from Huntly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Elgin City sign full-back Lyall Booth from Huntly

The 20-year-old has followed former Christie Park management duo Allan Hale and Stefan Laird to Borough Briggs.

Ryan Cryle By Ryan Cryle
Lyall Booth on the attack for Huntly. Image: Jasperimage.
Lyall Booth on the attack for Huntly. Image: Jasperimage.

Elgin City have signed Lyall Booth from Huntly, with the full-back penning a two-and-a-half-year contract at Borough Briggs.

Former Huntly boss Allan Hale – who left the Highland League outfit for League Two Elgin at the start of December – has made the 20-year-old his first permanent signing of the January window after the clubs reached a deal for Booth’s transfer.

Booth, who has also spent time with Brechin City and Buckie Thistle, was named Huntly’s young player of the year last term.

On his departure Black and Golds boss Colin Charlesworth – who was also confirmed as Hale’s permanent replacement on Thursday evening – said: “Lyall has been a true professional throughout his time at Huntly FC and has always been open and honest with us that if the opportunity arose where he was able to step up to league football it is something he would be interested in.

“Unfortunately, this has happened early in my tenure as manager, but I would personally like to thank Lyall for his time at the club.

“The level of consistency and performance he brings to training and games means it is no surprise he is getting that chance now.

“I wish him all the best at Elgin and he leaves here with my best wishes”

Booth: ‘I feel this is the right time and opportunity for me’

Booth thanked Huntly, explaining he felt the time was right to make the step up to Elgin and SPFL level, saying: “I just want to thank everyone for my time at Huntly – the players, coaches and the fans – for all supporting me and showing how great a club Huntly is.

“I’m sad to go, but I feel this is the right time and opportunity for me. I won’t be stranger and will keep in touch.

“I want to wish you all the very best for the rest of the season and the future.”

