Elgin City sign full-back Lyall Booth from Huntly

Elgin City have signed Lyall Booth from Huntly, with the full-back penning a two-and-a-half-year contract at Borough Briggs.

Former Huntly boss Allan Hale – who left the Highland League outfit for League Two Elgin at the start of December – has made the 20-year-old his first permanent signing of the January window after the clubs reached a deal for Booth’s transfer.

Booth, who has also spent time with Brechin City and Buckie Thistle, was named Huntly’s young player of the year last term.

On his departure Black and Golds boss Colin Charlesworth – who was also confirmed as Hale’s permanent replacement on Thursday evening – said: “Lyall has been a true professional throughout his time at Huntly FC and has always been open and honest with us that if the opportunity arose where he was able to step up to league football it is something he would be interested in.

“Unfortunately, this has happened early in my tenure as manager, but I would personally like to thank Lyall for his time at the club.

“The level of consistency and performance he brings to training and games means it is no surprise he is getting that chance now.

“I wish him all the best at Elgin and he leaves here with my best wishes”

Booth: ‘I feel this is the right time and opportunity for me’

Booth thanked Huntly, explaining he felt the time was right to make the step up to Elgin and SPFL level, saying: “I just want to thank everyone for my time at Huntly – the players, coaches and the fans – for all supporting me and showing how great a club Huntly is.

“I’m sad to go, but I feel this is the right time and opportunity for me. I won’t be stranger and will keep in touch.

“I want to wish you all the very best for the rest of the season and the future.”