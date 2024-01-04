Emergency services called to one-vehicle crash north of Elgin

Emergency services have been called to a one-vehicle crash north of Elgin.

The incident happened on the A941 Lossiemouth Road near Spynie Palace shortly after 8pm.

Police, fire and paramedics were tasked to the scene between Elgin and Lossiemouth.

A source said the alarm was raised after a car came off the road.

It is unclear if anyone was injured as a result of the crash.

Police request assistance from fire crews

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was first made aware of the crash at around 8.26pm following a call from Police Scotland.

One appliance from Elgin was sent to the scene.

A fire spokesman confirmed firefighters made the vehicle safe.

More as we get it.