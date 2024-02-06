Derek Adams points to basic errors after Ross County’s 5-0 loss at Motherwell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Derek Adams points to basic errors after Ross County’s 5-0 loss at Motherwell

The Staggies manager was bitterly disappointed as winless run extends to nine matches in all competitions.

By Paul Chalk
Ross County manager Derek Adams. Image: SNS.
Ross County manager Derek Adams. Image: SNS.

Ross County manager Derek Adams insists basic errors in defending led to their shock 5-0 Premiership thumping at Motherwell.

It is now nine successive games without a win in all competitions for the struggling Staggies, who remain 11th in the table, five points behind St Johnstone above them.

Hearts loanee Andy Halliday got the ball rolling with his first goal for Well after eight minutes, then Blair Spittal crashed home a curling second.

A Theo Bair penalty added to the scoreline before the break and County’s misery was completed late on with another top Spittal effort and a fifth from sub debutant Jack Vale.

Ross County’s Jordan White, James Brown and Simon Murray ask questions during the 5-0 loss at Motherwell. Image: SNS.

Adams, who replaced Malky Mackay in the Dingwall hotseat in November, has won just two games since his return to this role for the third time.

Although he pointed to an injury list of seven Staggies players at presence, he said: “Motherwell were obviously the better side. They scored five goals and could have scored a lot more tonight.

“In terms of what went wrong, our decision-making on and off the ball.

“We started the game well enough in the first eight minutes (before the first goal). They then got goals quite quickly with diagonal balls in behind and we didn’t deal well enough with the runners.

“It is the basics of defending, seeing your man in front of you. As soon as the man is on your side then you’ve got a problem. The Motherwell attacker was on our shoulder a number of times and able to get in behind.

“They got in a number of times and I thought they were excellent.”

When the County boss was asked how big a shock the manner of the result was, he said: “The scoreline is (a shock).

“At times, we have played well and not got the results – but tonight we didn’t perform well enough.

“The number of errors we made was outstanding and Motherwell picked us off.

“Our goalkeeper George Wickens was very good and kept us in the game.”

With no Scottish Cup action this Saturday after being knocked out by Championship side Partick Thistle recently, County’s next fixture is away to Rangers in the league next Wednesday.

