Derek Adams points to basic errors after Ross County’s 5-0 loss at Motherwell

Ross County manager Derek Adams insists basic errors in defending led to their shock 5-0 Premiership thumping at Motherwell.

It is now nine successive games without a win in all competitions for the struggling Staggies, who remain 11th in the table, five points behind St Johnstone above them.

Hearts loanee Andy Halliday got the ball rolling with his first goal for Well after eight minutes, then Blair Spittal crashed home a curling second.

A Theo Bair penalty added to the scoreline before the break and County’s misery was completed late on with another top Spittal effort and a fifth from sub debutant Jack Vale.

Adams, who replaced Malky Mackay in the Dingwall hotseat in November, has won just two games since his return to this role for the third time.

Although he pointed to an injury list of seven Staggies players at presence, he said: “Motherwell were obviously the better side. They scored five goals and could have scored a lot more tonight.

“In terms of what went wrong, our decision-making on and off the ball.

“We started the game well enough in the first eight minutes (before the first goal). They then got goals quite quickly with diagonal balls in behind and we didn’t deal well enough with the runners.

“It is the basics of defending, seeing your man in front of you. As soon as the man is on your side then you’ve got a problem. The Motherwell attacker was on our shoulder a number of times and able to get in behind.

“They got in a number of times and I thought they were excellent.”

When the County boss was asked how big a shock the manner of the result was, he said: “The scoreline is (a shock).

“At times, we have played well and not got the results – but tonight we didn’t perform well enough.

“The number of errors we made was outstanding and Motherwell picked us off.

“Our goalkeeper George Wickens was very good and kept us in the game.”

With no Scottish Cup action this Saturday after being knocked out by Championship side Partick Thistle recently, County’s next fixture is away to Rangers in the league next Wednesday.