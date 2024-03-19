Alan Murray appointed as new Elgin City chairman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Elgin City

Alan Murray appointed as new Elgin City chairman

Murray takes over from Isla Benzie, who will continue as vice-chair at Borough Briggs.

By Andy Skinner
Alan Murray, who has been appointed as Elgin City chairman. Image: Elgin City FC
Alan Murray, who has been appointed as Elgin City chairman. Image: Elgin City FC

Elgin City have appointed local businessman Alan Murray as their new chairman.

Murray steps in to the role after chairwoman Isla Benzie indicated her intention to step down due to work commitments. She will continue to serve the Borough Briggs club as vice-chair.

Benzie had taken on the role following the resignation of long-serving chairman Graham Tatters in December.

Elgin City’s Borough Briggs. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson.

Murray is the owner and managing director of construction company George Innes, and has amassed over 30 years of experience in the industry with Robertson Group and Deveron Homes.

The 51-year-old said: “It is an honour to accept the board’s invitation to join the club as chairman. Increased work commitments have led to Isla’s decision to step aside from the role, but I am delighted that she will remain on the board as vice chair.

“I attend every home game and see first-hand the passion and commitment of the supporters, and how much Elgin City means to them.

“I can therefore assure our supporters that I will give everything I have to the club and promise to work tirelessly to represent the club in a manner that our supporters can take pride in.

“I want to share in their enthusiasm and will do my very best to bring measured success to the club so that we can all enjoy it together.”

Murray hoping to build on foundations in place at Elgin

Murray, who was involved in the inception of Elgin City’s first women’s team, is looking forward to building on the work of his predecessors at the League Two club.

He added: “I would like to thank the board of directors for selecting me to lead the club and we must ensure we display strong leadership and put in place a robust business model which will be achieved by having a successful team on and off the pitch.

“I am well aware that I have a very hard act to follow in Graham Tatters.

Graham Tatters at Borough Briggs, home of Elgin City. Image: Press and Journal.

“Graham’s hard work, enthusiasm, passion, and commitment to Elgin City over many years has been truly unbelievable and I am honoured to follow him as chairman of this great football club.”

Benzie said: “I am absolutely delighted Alan has agreed to join the board, we have spoken on numerous occasions over the last few years and the timing is now right for Alan and the club.

Isla Benzie, who was previously Elgin City chairwoman.

“Alan has a wealth of attributes, including a vast knowledge of football in the North and shares the vision of the board for a successful Elgin City.

“I am looking forward to working with Alan as we continue to shape the club for 2024 and beyond both on and off the pitch.”

More from Elgin City

Elgin City manager Allan Hale.
Elgin City boss Allan Hale encouraged by improving away form ahead of trip to…
Elgin City defender Owen Cairns. Image: Robert Crombie.
Owen Cairns drawing on last season's experience to help Elgin City escape League Two…
Striker Shane Sutherland during his second spell at Caley Thistle. Image: SNS
Exclusive: Former Caley Thistle attacker Shane Sutherland targets playing return after two-year injury hell
Elgin City manager Allan Hale.
Elgin City boss Allan Hale says Clyde match will not be decisive
Peterhead's Rory McAllister shoots a fraction wide against Elgin City. Image: Duncan Brown.
Peterhead takes positives from Balmoor draw; Elgin boss Allan Hale full of praise for…
Russell Dingwall celebrates his goal for Elgin against Clyde. Image: Bob Crombie.
Russell Dingwall looking to show how far Elgin City have come at Peterhead
Peterhead celebrate Alfie Stewart's late equaliser against Forfar. Image: Duncan Brown.
Peterhead hailed for stunning comeback at Forfar; Elgin frustrate League Two leaders Stenhousemuir; Cove…
Elgin City manager Allan Hale.
Allan Hale says collective effort has sparked Elgin City upturn
Blair McKenzie, right, in action against Keith's Jake Stewart. Image: Jasperimage
Aberdeen recall defender Blair McKenzie from loan stint at Elgin City
Kilmarnock's Marley Watkins (L) scores to make it 1-0 during the Scottish Cup fifth round match against Cove Rangers. Image: SNS.
Cove Rangers urged to use display at Kilmarnock to fuel play-off push; Elgin City…

Conversation