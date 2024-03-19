Alan Murray appointed as new Elgin City chairman

Elgin City have appointed local businessman Alan Murray as their new chairman.

Murray steps in to the role after chairwoman Isla Benzie indicated her intention to step down due to work commitments. She will continue to serve the Borough Briggs club as vice-chair.

Benzie had taken on the role following the resignation of long-serving chairman Graham Tatters in December.

Murray is the owner and managing director of construction company George Innes, and has amassed over 30 years of experience in the industry with Robertson Group and Deveron Homes.

The 51-year-old said: “It is an honour to accept the board’s invitation to join the club as chairman. Increased work commitments have led to Isla’s decision to step aside from the role, but I am delighted that she will remain on the board as vice chair.

“I attend every home game and see first-hand the passion and commitment of the supporters, and how much Elgin City means to them.

“I can therefore assure our supporters that I will give everything I have to the club and promise to work tirelessly to represent the club in a manner that our supporters can take pride in.

“I want to share in their enthusiasm and will do my very best to bring measured success to the club so that we can all enjoy it together.”

Murray hoping to build on foundations in place at Elgin

Murray, who was involved in the inception of Elgin City’s first women’s team, is looking forward to building on the work of his predecessors at the League Two club.

He added: “I would like to thank the board of directors for selecting me to lead the club and we must ensure we display strong leadership and put in place a robust business model which will be achieved by having a successful team on and off the pitch.

“I am well aware that I have a very hard act to follow in Graham Tatters.

“Graham’s hard work, enthusiasm, passion, and commitment to Elgin City over many years has been truly unbelievable and I am honoured to follow him as chairman of this great football club.”

Benzie said: “I am absolutely delighted Alan has agreed to join the board, we have spoken on numerous occasions over the last few years and the timing is now right for Alan and the club.

“Alan has a wealth of attributes, including a vast knowledge of football in the North and shares the vision of the board for a successful Elgin City.

“I am looking forward to working with Alan as we continue to shape the club for 2024 and beyond both on and off the pitch.”