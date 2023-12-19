Elgin City chairman Graham Tatters steps down with immediate effect

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Elgin City

Elgin City chairman Graham Tatters steps down with immediate effect

Tatters has been on the Elgin board since 2005.

By Danny Law
Graham Tatters at Borough Briggs, home of Elgin City. Image: Press and Journal.
Graham Tatters at Borough Briggs, home of Elgin City. Image: Press and Journal.

Elgin City have announced that chairman Graham Tatters has stepped down.

Tatters has served on the club’s board for 18 years and was praised for his dedication to the club.

A statement from Elgin City read: “On Monday, Graham Tatters advised the directors of the club of his intention to stand down as chairman and director with immediate effect for personal reasons.

“Graham has served the club as a board member since 2005 and has had a huge impact on football at every level across the north of Scotland during this time.

“Everyone at the club would like to place on record their thanks for his dedication to the club.

“Vice-chair Isla Benzie and the other directors will lead the club until a permanent successor is appointed.

“The club would request that Graham’s privacy is respected.”

Graham Tatters has stepped down as Elgin chairman. Image: DC Thomson.

The 74-year-old has a long association with Elgin, stretching back to 1989 when he joined as part of the club’s coaching staff.

The Englishman, who was born in Newcastle, has managed the club on multiple occasions, before making the switch to the boardroom as a director in 2005, and subsequently becoming chairman.

Tatters enlisted in the RAF at the age of 16 as an apprentice electronics technician before undertaking aircrew training in 1970.

After a conversion course at St Mawgan he was posted to RAF Kinloss where he remained until he retired in 2012.

Elgin City appointed Allan Hale as the club’s new manager earlier this month. 

The Black and Whites sit second bottom of League Two following successive 4-0 defeats.

 

More from Elgin City

Elgin City manager Allan Hale. Image: Bob Crombie.
Elgin City boss Allan Hale urges side to eradicate 'catastrophic errors' after 4-0 defeat
Allan Hale. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Allan Hale says Elgin City's long-term objectives on hold until survival is secured
Allan Hale. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
New Elgin City boss has plenty to ponder after 4-0 defeat by East Fife
Ex- Huntly manager Allan Hale. Image: DC Thomson
Allan Hale's player search for Elgin City will go beyond Highland League
Elgin City chairman Graham Tatters. Image: DC Thomson
Elgin City chairman says ambitious management team can take club on upward journey
The new Elgin City management, boss Allan Hale, left, and assistant manager Stefan Laird.
New Elgin City boss Allan Hale hopes to bring success to Borough Briggs
Borough Briggs - home of Elgin City. Image: SNS.
Ross County, Cove Rangers, Peterhead and Elgin City games called off; Highland League Cup…
Elgin City player/coach Ross Draper.
Ross Draper: Beating Clyde can spark Elgin City promotion push
Elgin City chairman Graham Tatters. Image: DC Thomson
Elgin City identify preferred candidate for manager role
Ross Draper. Image: SNS.
Ross Draper willing to assist new Elgin City manager in coaching role