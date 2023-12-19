Elgin City chairman Graham Tatters steps down with immediate effect

Elgin City have announced that chairman Graham Tatters has stepped down.

Tatters has served on the club’s board for 18 years and was praised for his dedication to the club.

A statement from Elgin City read: “On Monday, Graham Tatters advised the directors of the club of his intention to stand down as chairman and director with immediate effect for personal reasons.

“Graham has served the club as a board member since 2005 and has had a huge impact on football at every level across the north of Scotland during this time.

“Everyone at the club would like to place on record their thanks for his dedication to the club.

“Vice-chair Isla Benzie and the other directors will lead the club until a permanent successor is appointed.

“The club would request that Graham’s privacy is respected.”

The 74-year-old has a long association with Elgin, stretching back to 1989 when he joined as part of the club’s coaching staff.

The Englishman, who was born in Newcastle, has managed the club on multiple occasions, before making the switch to the boardroom as a director in 2005, and subsequently becoming chairman.

Tatters enlisted in the RAF at the age of 16 as an apprentice electronics technician before undertaking aircrew training in 1970.

After a conversion course at St Mawgan he was posted to RAF Kinloss where he remained until he retired in 2012.

Elgin City appointed Allan Hale as the club’s new manager earlier this month.

The Black and Whites sit second bottom of League Two following successive 4-0 defeats.