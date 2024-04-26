Jake Dolzanski determined to avoid relegation scrap next season after committing future to Elgin City

Jake Dolzanski insists he was eager to be part of Elgin City’s efforts to kick on under Allan Hale next season, after signing a one-year contract extension which will keep him at Borough Briggs for the forthcoming campaign.

Defender Dolzanski, who is from Aberfeldy, turned down offers elsewhere to commit his future to the Moray club.

The 25-year-old was brought to City by Gavin Price from Jeanfield Swifts in 2022 and has gone on to make 65 appearances in two seasons with the club.

Having successfully battled against the threat of relegation in both campaigns, Dolzanski is encouraged by what the future holds under Hale, whose side confirmed League Two safety last weekend.

Dolzanski said: “The offer has been on the table for a few months, and I have had offers from closer to home.

Elgin City are delighted to announce Jake Dolzanski has committed his future to the club by tonight signing a contract extension Jake has made 64 appearances for the club, scoring 3 goals since his arrival from Jeanfield Swifts pic.twitter.com/njrOzDzrBE — Elgin City F.C. (@ElginCityFC) April 25, 2024

“Ever since we were safe on Saturday, I knew I wanted to stay at Elgin.

“I have loved it – all the people at the club are great.

“As much as I have enjoyed it, in the last two seasons we have just managed to miss relegation twice.

“With the manager coming in, and going the way we are going, that was a big reason for me to stay as we want to try and push on in the third year.

“Everybody at the club would agree we don’t want to be in that position again.

“From the manager and Stefan Laird, and the way I see their training sessions, they have shown with the players they recruited in January how much they have strengthened us.

“If they can get a full season at it, with some of the players already here, I have full faith.

“That’s why I was really wanting to stay at Elgin. I just see it as a club going places.”

City making encouraging strides under Hale

Hale has overseen a huge improvement since he joined the Black and Whites from Huntly in December, at a time when they were hovering dangerously close to bottom side Clyde.

Elgin currently sit seventh, behind Forfar Athletic on goal difference.

With two games remaining, starting with Saturday’s trip to Dumbarton, Dolzanski is determined to finish the season on a high in order to lay down strong foundations for next term.

He added: “Since the turn of the year, our form would have us right in and about that play-off mix.

“I don’t think we are too far away squad-wise. I know the manager wants to bring a couple more in, but once we get a pre-season under our belt, if we keep playing the way we are playing, I don’t think we will be too far away at all.

“The manager has said we want sixth. From where we were, to finish sixth would be a big statement.

“It would give us plenty confidence going into next year.

“On the other hand, confirming safety was the big one. The pressure is off, and I think the manager will want to try a couple of new things.

“But we want to finish as high as possible.”

Defender willing team-mates on from sidelines

Having missed last Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Peterhead, Dolzanski will serve the second match of a suspension this weekend.

He is looking forward to returning for the final game of the season at home to Clyde – and is relieved his side’s fate is already settled.

The defender added: “I was suspended last weekend so I was watching the game – you are actually more nervous watching from the stand than playing.

⚫️⚪️ NEXT MATCH ⚫️⚪️ On Saturday we make our final trip of the season to Dumbarton. We now turn our attentions to securing 6th place after securing safety! 🆚 Dumbarton

🏟️ Dumbarton Stadium

🏆 Cinch League Two

📅 Saturday 27th April

⏰ 3pm

🎟️ Dumbarton website or cash on gate pic.twitter.com/NNaPUZGb09 — Elgin City F.C. (@ElginCityFC) April 25, 2024

“It was a bit bittersweet, with Peterhead scoring at the end, but from where we were before Christmas, it’s just massive to stay up.

“To confirm safety with two games to go was massive.

“We have been in good form, and slightly ahead of the pack – but I’m not going to lie, you are always looking over your shoulder.

“We have taken care of it ourselves. We have not had to rely on anyone else. We did our part of the deal.

“Not that the boys should be on their holiday, but we should be able to enjoy it more.”