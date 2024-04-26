Jake Dolzanski determined to avoid relegation scrap next season after committing future to Elgin City

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Elgin City

Jake Dolzanski determined to avoid relegation scrap next season after committing future to Elgin City

Defender Dolzanski has signed a new one-year deal to keep him at Borough Briggs beyond the summer.

By Andy Skinner
Elgin City defender Jake Dolzanski, left, competes for the ball with Dumbarton's Ross MacLean. Image: Bob Crombie
Elgin City defender Jake Dolzanski, left, competes for the ball with Dumbarton's Ross MacLean. Image: Bob Crombie

Jake Dolzanski insists he was eager to be part of Elgin City’s efforts to kick on under Allan Hale next season, after signing a one-year contract extension which will keep him at Borough Briggs for the forthcoming campaign.

Defender Dolzanski, who is from Aberfeldy, turned down offers elsewhere to commit his future to the Moray club.

The 25-year-old was brought to City by Gavin Price from Jeanfield Swifts in 2022 and has gone on to make 65 appearances in two seasons with the club.

Having successfully battled against the threat of relegation in both campaigns, Dolzanski is encouraged by what the future holds under Hale, whose side confirmed League Two safety last weekend.

Dolzanski said: “The offer has been on the table for a few months, and I have had offers from closer to home.

“Ever since we were safe on Saturday, I knew I wanted to stay at Elgin.

“I have loved it – all the people at the club are great.

“As much as I have enjoyed it, in the last two seasons we have just managed to miss relegation twice.

“With the manager coming in, and going the way we are going, that was a big reason for me to stay as we want to try and push on in the third year.

“Everybody at the club would agree we don’t want to be in that position again.

“From the manager and Stefan Laird, and the way I see their training sessions, they have shown with the players they recruited in January how much they have strengthened us.

“If they can get a full season at it, with some of the players already here, I have full faith.

“That’s why I was really wanting to stay at Elgin. I just see it as a club going places.”

City making encouraging strides under Hale

Hale has overseen a huge improvement since he joined the Black and Whites from Huntly in December, at a time when they were hovering dangerously close to bottom side Clyde.

Elgin currently sit seventh, behind Forfar Athletic on goal difference.

Allan Hale hopes his Elgin City side can upset League Two winners Stenhousemuir.
Elgin City manager Allan Hale. Image: Bob Crombie.

With two games remaining, starting with Saturday’s trip to Dumbarton, Dolzanski is determined to finish the season on a high in order to lay down strong foundations for next term.

He added: “Since the turn of the year, our form would have us right in and about that play-off mix.

“I don’t think we are too far away squad-wise. I know the manager wants to bring a couple more in, but once we get a pre-season under our belt, if we keep playing the way we are playing, I don’t think we will be too far away at all.

“The manager has said we want sixth. From where we were, to finish sixth would be a big statement.

“It would give us plenty confidence going into next year.

“On the other hand, confirming safety was the big one. The pressure is off, and I think the manager will want to try a couple of new things.

“But we want to finish as high as possible.”

Defender willing team-mates on from sidelines

Having missed last Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Peterhead, Dolzanski will serve the second match of a suspension this weekend.

He is looking forward to returning for the final game of the season at home to Clyde – and is relieved his side’s fate is already settled.

The defender added: “I was suspended last weekend so I was watching the game – you are actually more nervous watching from the stand than playing.

“It was a bit bittersweet, with Peterhead scoring at the end, but from where we were before Christmas, it’s just massive to stay up.

“To confirm safety with two games to go was massive.

“We have been in good form, and slightly ahead of the pack – but I’m not going to lie, you are always looking over your shoulder.

“We have taken care of it ourselves. We have not had to rely on anyone else. We did our part of the deal.

“Not that the boys should be on their holiday, but we should be able to enjoy it more.”

More from Elgin City

Peterhead's Robert Ward is tackled by Keith Bray. Image: Duncan Brown.
Elgin City boss thrilled to retain League Two status despite late Peterhead leveller
Elgin City manager Allan Hale. Image: Robert Crombie.
Allan Hale urges Elgin City to deliver victory over Peterhead to secure League Two…
Allan Hale, alongside Elgin City assistant Stefan Laird. Image: Bob Crombie
Stefan Laird relishing Elgin City's final shot at League Two champions Stenhousemuir
Elgin City manager Allan Hale. Image: Robert Crombie.
Allan Hale hopes Elgin City's resilience can once again come to the fore against…
Peterhead's Peter Pawlett celebrates his second goal against Clyde. Image: Duncan Brown.
Peter Pawlett nets first career hat-trick in Peterhead win; Rumarn Burrell injured in Cove…
Elgin City defender Ross Draper.
Ross Draper says Elgin City's season firmly in balance ahead of final stretch
Allan Hale, alongside Elgin City assistant Stefan Laird. Image: Bob Crombie
Too early for Elgin City to bank on League Two safety, says Allan Hale
Alan Murray, who has been appointed as Elgin City chairman. Image: Elgin City FC
Alan Murray appointed as new Elgin City chairman
Elgin City manager Allan Hale.
Elgin City boss Allan Hale encouraged by improving away form ahead of trip to…
Elgin City defender Owen Cairns. Image: Robert Crombie.
Owen Cairns drawing on last season's experience to help Elgin City escape League Two…

Conversation